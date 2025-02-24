The Succession star has been taking several streetwear-inspired risks on red carpets and we are yet to see one that truly turns heads or makes a statement. The same goes with this frumpy shawl collar suit that looks like a mixture of crushed or felt fabric and silk for the shirt and bow tie.
None of the elements work for the look, making it appear to be poorly made and untailored. A structured fabric would have worked better for whatever he wore underneath his jacket in black or gold to allow the jacket to shine. It would also not hurt to throw on a pair of round rimless glasses.
Selena, Cynthia, Jeremy Strong: best and worst dressed at the SAG Awards
Clearly defined personal styles set the winners apart from the risk takers who lost their swag on the red carpet
Image: Neilson Barnard, Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Graphic: Thango Ntwasa
BEST
SELENA GOMEZ
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Truly embracing her award season style, Selena Gomez keeps it serene and stunning in a Celine off-the-shoulder dress. The dress merges classic and modern design elements seen in the bateau neckline and wrap bodice with the high slit and cutout back. A pair of black strap heels and diamond chandelier earrings keep the look muted while complementing the simplistic glamour.
SOFIA CARSON
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Playing with shades of pink and nudes, Carson stands out with this dreamy look from Ellie Saab. Loved for their sumptuous details, Ellie Saab dolled her up in an asymmetric neckline that leads to a floor-length train. The nude illusion of the dress allows the glittering diamonds to shine and complement her soft face beat.
KERI RUSSELL
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Another one to shine with her sleek style, Russel opts for a moody yet romantic look from Zuhair Murad. Wearing the dress more belted in creates a subtle hourglass figure that allows the high slit and floral detail to take the look from ultra-feminine to seductive with her plunging neckline. This is also highlighted by her tousled blowout, a zuzhed-up version of her days as the titular character on Felicity.
CYNTHIA ERIVO
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
As one of few stars sticking to method dressing, Erivo was set to turn heads in another ensemble featuring a talon-like manicure. This time, her inspiration was the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz in a 1997 Givenchy gown.
The textured silver gown has a medieval feel while the witch bell sleeves add magic with fringed details. The latter details also shine on her neck with a shredded mane.
NICOLA COUGHLAN
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
The Bridgerton star's staples have favoured a fitted waist and buxom neckline. For the awards she looked to Dior, who are masters of the A-line, but with a wrap bust that mimics 1950s dresses. Modernising it and balancing her black pumps, she went for matching leather gloves for a bit of edge while keeping it feminine with a diamond wristband and ring on either hand.
DANIELLE DEADWYLER
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taking a bold risk, Deadwyler is memorable in this daring Louis Vuitton look. However, without any bold hair or accessories it does come off a bit flat and simply works as a dress that she brings a bit of class to rather than fully committing to its campiness.
WORST
JEREMY STRONG
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
The Succession star has been taking several streetwear-inspired risks on red carpets and we are yet to see one that truly turns heads or makes a statement. The same goes with this frumpy shawl collar suit that looks like a mixture of crushed or felt fabric and silk for the shirt and bow tie.
None of the elements work for the look, making it appear to be poorly made and untailored. A structured fabric would have worked better for whatever he wore underneath his jacket in black or gold to allow the jacket to shine. It would also not hurt to throw on a pair of round rimless glasses.
TIMOTHÈE CHALAMET
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
While seasoned method dressers have excelled over the past year, some stars have been struggling to nail the concept. This includes A Complete Unknown star Chalamet, who hasn't had a lot of success with dressing up for the movie. While his futuristic Dune looks have given his male co-stars a run for their money, Chalamet channels Bob Dylan's style with a boxy jacket, straight-cut trousers and a bolo tie. The look is elevated by leather fabric and the bright brat green shirt but it ends up coming off a wee bit underdressed for a SAG carpet.
TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Shoulder pads were all the rage at this year's SAG awards and Tyler James Williams was one of many who fell victim to them. Keeping it effortless with a silver T-shirt and a double breasted suit jacket, the shoulder pads could have been brought in with a more fitted trouser to avoid having him swallowed up by the fabric.
JOEY KING
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rather than go for the original approach from her Miu Miu column dress, King underwhelms in this boardroom meets pole stripper ensemble. The dress' original approach was playful and maximalist, whereas she strips down its best qualities for a boring and confusing look.
JAMIE LEE CURTIS
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
In another method dressing stunt, Curtis tries her hand at honouring showgirls in a glitzy floor-length gown and cropped leather jacket that makes her look like an underdressed anime villain. Without any styling or beauty choices to bring the whole look together, it's a lacklustre approach to turning heads.
DREW STARKEY
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
You might mistakenly assume Starkey is starring in The Apprentice, but this ready-to-work ensemble is a bland ensemble he cooked up himself. While the collegiate look with a fun twist — adding a red polka dot scarf rather than a neck or bow tie — would be great for the front row of a fashion show, it lacks the glamour one would expect for a formal awards event.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Demi, Colman, Lupita: best and worst dressed at Baftas 2025
Bonang, Swanky Jerry, Zozi: style tips to help you own power dressing
Women’s fashion is going darker and more naked
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos