Selena Gomez ‘shocked’ at SAG ‘Only Murders in the Building’ ensemble award

24 February 2025 - 10:42
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
Selena Gomez with her Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for 'Only Murders in the Building' at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on February 23 2025.
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Singer and actress Selena Gomez was visibly shocked at winning an award during Sunday night’s 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Exposition Hall in Los Angeles, California.

When presenters Max Greenfield and Zooey Deschanel opened the envelope and announced Only Murders in the Building had won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, 32 year-old Gomez appeared speechless and shocked with her mouth wide open, saying “What?”

She made her way on stage with castmates Molly Shannon, Richard Kind and Michael Cyril Creighton.

On stage, she appeared to be stunned when it was her turn to speak and said: “Wait, we never win. This is so weird.”

Gomez then joked, “(Co-stars) Marty (Martin Short) and Steve (Martin) aren’t here because, you know, they don’t really care.”

Short won the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Buildings. The accolade is his first SAG Award at the age of 74. He did not attend the SAG ceremony after testing positive for Covid-19 after attending Saturday Night Live’s SNL50 Anniversary.

Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton and Molly Shannon with the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for 'Only Murders in the Building' at the awards on February 23 2025.
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Gomez, a singer, actor and Rare Beauty cosmetics founder with a net worth of more than $1.3bn (R23.9bn) according the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, said: “Thank you to Marty and Steve for helping raise me. I genuinely am so grateful to everybody, including the writers. Everyone deserves this, and I take it home for all of us.”

The Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez actress slayed the SAG red carpet by channelling old Hollywood glam.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez wore a bespoke Celine gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and structured draping across the shoulders with a side slit. She paired the look with a bright red lip, a vintage-inspired bob with ends curled under, black strappy sandals, diamond drop earrings and a marquise-shaped Steven Stone engagement ring on her finger with an estimated value of $200,000 (R3.6m).

Selena Gomez at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on February 23 2025.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

