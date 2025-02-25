Periodontist Dr Mpho Moloi gives tips for a healthy smile

Dr Mpho Moloi is the seventh black person and the fourth black female to qualify as a periodontist in South Africa.
The 37-year-old has been practising as a periodontist for the state for 10 months. She opened a private practice in Polokwane last month where she attends to private patients after working hours.
She gave TimesLIVE insight into her career.
Tell us about your journey in the medical industry.
I am a periodontist. Oral medicine and periodontics encompass three disciplines in dentistry.
In oral medicine we diagnose and manage oral manifestation of systemic diseases. We play a key role in early detection of oral cancers. Other conditions we diagnose and manage include oral potentially malignant disorders, immune-mediated disorders, infective diseases, nutritional deficiencies, granulomatous conditions, salivary gland neoplasms and more.
Periodontics is a branch in dentistry that diagnoses, treats and rehabilitates diseases and conditions that affect the supporting structures of teeth.
Implantology includes the virtual planning and placement of dental implants. Where there’s not enough bone for an implant fixture, we develop sites by surgical bone and maxillary sinus augmentation.
What are the challenges you face?
Because there are a few periodontists in SA, not a lot of people know about this speciality in dentistry, including our medical colleagues). Even people who are aware of our existence don’t know the full scope of practice and type of surgical and non-surgical procedures we perform.
There’s a very fine line that separates periodontists and specialities such as ENT specialists and maxillofacial and oral surgeons' scope of practice. A lot more needs to be done in terms of educating people about our scope of practice and the procedures we perform.
Image: Supplied
Image: 123RF / Bernardbodo
How do you handle patient anxiety and fear of dental procedures?
What’s important is to build rapport and trust. Get the patient comfortable and relaxed by creating a dialogue and discussing topics outside of dentistry and then slowly introducing the reason why they are seeking dental treatment. What I also find that assists patients is explaining the clinical findings and treatment plan while the patient is holding a mirror in front of them. This makes patients understand what’s going on in their mouth and what is needed to correct it.
How do you stay updated with the latest dentistry and technology advancements?
Dentistry has evolved significantly in the past 20 to 30 years and continues to evolve with the shift from analogue to modern-day digital dentistry that enables clinicians to practise dentistry more precisely, efficiently reducing the chair time for dental procedures, which is a win for the clinician and patient to produce optimal results.
Attending conferences locally and intentionally assists in staying up to date with the latest advances in dentistry, not only for equipment purposes but also new surgical techniques that maybe applied in daily practice.
What tips can you give us for healthy dental care?
1. Brush your teeth twice a day using a toothbrush with soft bristles.
2. Change your toothbrush, and those for everyone in the family, every two to three months.
3. Floss your teeth every night after brushing and follow with rinsing with water or a mouth rinse. Flossing is very important as it removes plaque in hard-to-reach places where your toothbrush cannot reach, such as between your teeth.
4. Make it a habit to visit the dentist twice a year for a general check-up and professional cleaning.
5. If you have children, make going to the dentist a family outing so they grow up being used to going to the dentist and overcome dental phobia.
6. Visit your dentist when you have an oral ulcer or lesion lasting longer than two weeks without resolution. Dentists play a vital role in early detection and diagnoses of oral cancer and a vast range of oral diseases and infections, including sexually transmitted diseases/infections.
7. When a tooth is sensitive to hot and cold beverages or painful when eating, that is a sign there is something wrong with the tooth. Seek help by making an appointment at a dentist. Do not wait long to attend to the issue as the disease process continues and more damage is done.
