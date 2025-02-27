A leading star from her early days on Nickelodeon and Discovery Kids, the late Michelle Trachtenberg's death has left many fans in shock.
While the cause of the star's death has not been confirmed, fans and followers on her social media shared concerns about her decline in health before her death.
With roles varying between sci-fi, fantasy and romantic comedies, Trachtenberg played a number of characters famed for their witty one-liners. Here's a look at her best moments.
WATCH | Five scenes that made Michelle Trachtenberg a screen queen
From her heavily memed scenes in 'Harriet the Spy' to her iconic takedowns in 'Gossip Girl', we take a look back at the top roles of the late actress
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
TELL JESUS, THE B**CH IS BACK!
Trachtenberg became a household name for her appearance as anti-hero Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl. The chaotic heiress was a soap-style bad girl who was famed for her kidnappings and fake pregnancies. She made on and off appearances in its first five seasons and finally became a regular in its shorter and final sixth season.
One of her most memorable appearances involved the main cast enlisting her devious abilities after they had her sent to a bible camp. But the allure of New York calls her back to her schemes and she delivers a surreptitious line after they threaten her with Jesus.
YOU DON'T HAVE A FATHER
One of Trachtenberg's most beloved characters was the titular Harriet in Harriet the Spy. While the 1997 movie made history as the first live action movie from Nickelodeon to make it to the big screen, it has experienced a resurgence for today's younger generation as a meme-laden flick. Scenes from the movie have become a favourite reference for users on X and TikTok, including a famous revenge scene in which Harriet derides her class bully.
HELLO, THIS IS MY VIDEO PRESENTATION
In her second lead role for a cinematic release, Trachtenberg played Casey Carlyle, a math prodigy turned ice skater. The movie also co-starred other Hollywood favourites including Sex and the City alumn Kim Cattrall, Heroes breakout star Hayden Panettiere and Joan Cusack of Working Girl fame.
YOU MADE OUT WITH YOUR SISTER, MAN
With movies like American Pie becoming a dominant force on the big screen, copycat flicks were doled out. This would be the same fate for box office flop EuroTrip that would only find success upon home video release. It would also garner cult classic status with an appearance from Matt Damon for the song Scotty Doesn't Know. Trachtenberg, who played a sibling to one of the main characters, would also be remembered for a scene where she unwittingly kissed her brother.
REAL ME
With some fans feeling her character in 90s hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a plothole surprise, Trachtenberg's Dawn was actually foreshadowed in the previous seasons in a series of visions/dreams experienced by the main character. She would debut in the fifth season as Buffy's little sister and with most of the main cast already familiar with each other, the episode (titled Real Me) was told fully from her perspective. The big entrance would help cement her big role as a red herring in the main storyline.
