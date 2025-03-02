1. H&M camisole, R329, Superbalist
2. Tote, R899, Saint Summer
3. Choker, R1,550, Pichulik
4. Jumpsuit, R4,499, G-Star
5. Hat, R449, Polo
6. Tudor Black Bay S&G watch, R170,400, Charles Greig
7. Jumpsuit, R799, Foschini
8. Ray-ban sunglasses, R2,860, Sunglass Hut
9. Necklace, R1,850, Pichulik
10. Knit, R399, Zara
11. Halter, R599, Zara
12. Bag, R3,795, Polo
13. Jumpsuit, R1,299, Zara
14. Belt, R449, Polo
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images and supplied.
We’re Loving
Savannah Style: Into the wild
Keep your cool in the summer heat with these wild looks combining safari staples with winning accessories
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images and supplied.
Hermes
Stockists
Charles Greig
Foschini
G-Star
Mango
Pichulik
Polo
Saint Summer
Sunglass Hut
Superbalist
Woolworths
Zara
5 of the best sandals:
Image: Supplied.
