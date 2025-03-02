Lifestyle

Savannah Style: Into the wild

Keep your cool in the summer heat with these wild looks combining safari staples with winning accessories

02 March 2025 - 00:00
Sahil Harilal Fashion Editor
1. H&M camisole, R329, Superbalist 2. Tote, R899, Saint Summer 3. Choker, R1,550, Pichulik 4. Jumpsuit, R4,499, G-Star 5. Hat, R449, Polo 6. Tudor Black Bay S&G watch, R170,400, Charles Greig 7. Jumpsuit, R799, Foschini 8. Ray-ban sunglasses, R2,860, Sunglass Hut 9. Necklace, R1,850, Pichulik 10. Knit, R399, Zara 11. Halter, R599, Zara 12. Bag, R3,795, Polo 13. Jumpsuit, R1,299, Zara 14. Belt, R449, Polo
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images and supplied.

Hermes

Stockists

Charles Greig

Foschini 

G-Star 

Mango 

Pichulik 

Polo 

Saint Summer 

Sunglass Hut 

Superbalist 

Woolworths 

Zara 

5 of the best sandals:

1. Aldo sandals, R1,099, Superbalist 2. Birkenstock sandals, R3,299, Superbalist 3. Sandals, R499, Woolworths 4. Sandals, R1,399, Woolworths 5. Sandals, R439, Woolworths
Image: Supplied.

