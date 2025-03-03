Sean Baker becomes the third director to win an Oscar for editing a movie they also directed, joining James Cameron (Titanic) and Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity). This also makes him the first director to win for a sole editing credit as Cameron and Cuarón won as part of a group.
From 'Anora' to 'Wicked', see all the top records broken at this year's Oscars
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
The dust has settled on what has been a highly contested Oscars race — and this being the 97th Academy Awards, a lot of history was made. Here's a look at the top record-breaking honours from this year's award show.
ANORA
Anora is the fourth movie to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival as well as the Best Picture Oscar after The Lost Weekend, Marty and Parasite.
PAUL TAZWELL
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Paul Tazewell became the first black male costume designer to win an Oscar in the Best Costume Design category for Wicked. He is the second black designer to win in the category after Ruth E Carter, who won two Oscars in the category for the Black Panther franchise.
JACQUES AUDIARD
Jacques Audiard's El Mal song from Emilia Pérez is the first win in the Best Original Song category, the same year he is nominated in the Best Director category for the same movie.
SEAN BAKER
Sean Baker becomes the third director to win an Oscar for editing a movie they also directed, joining James Cameron (Titanic) and Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity). This also makes him the first director to win for a sole editing credit as Cameron and Cuarón won as part of a group.
BRAZIL VS LATVIA
Brazil won their first Best International film category with I’m Still Here with Latvia coming close with Flow, which won the best animated feature gong. The latter is also the first dialogue-free flick to win the category.
Female in the frame
