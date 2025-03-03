Lifestyle

From 'Anora' to 'Wicked', see all the top records broken at this year's Oscars

03 March 2025 - 16:00 By Staff Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Best actor and actress winners at the 2025 Oscars.
Best actor and actress winners at the 2025 Oscars.
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

The dust has settled on what has been a highly contested Oscars race — and this being the 97th Academy Awards, a lot of history was made. Here's a look at the top record-breaking honours from this year's award show.

ANORA

Anora is the fourth movie to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival as well as the Best Picture Oscar after The Lost Weekend, Marty and Parasite.

PAUL TAZWELL

Sean Baker poses with the Oscar for Best Film Editing for 'Anora' in the Oscars photo room.
Sean Baker poses with the Oscar for Best Film Editing for 'Anora' in the Oscars photo room.
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Paul Tazewell became the first black male costume designer to win an Oscar in the Best Costume Design category for Wicked. He is the second black designer to win in the category after Ruth E Carter, who won two Oscars in the category for the Black Panther franchise.

JACQUES AUDIARD

Jacques Audiard's El Mal song from Emilia Pérez is the first win in the Best Original Song category, the same year he is nominated in the Best Director category for the same movie.

SEAN BAKER

Sean Baker becomes the third director to win an Oscar for editing a movie they also directed, joining James Cameron (Titanic) and Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity). This also makes him the first director to win for a sole editing credit as Cameron and Cuarón won as part of a group.

BRAZIL VS LATVIA

Brazil won their first Best International film category with I’m Still Here with Latvia coming close with Flow, which won the best animated feature gong. The latter is also the first dialogue-free flick to win the category.

Stats supplied by VegasInsider.com.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | Oscars' red carpet features sculptural and shiny gowns

See all the fashion looks from the 2025 Oscars.
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Lisa, Whoopi, Timothee: best and worst dressed at Oscars 2025

See which stars shone bright and which celebrities fell from grace
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Sex worker drama ‘Anora’ claims top prizes at Academy Awards

Mikey Madison was named best actress.
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

Oscars take the stage overnight with best picture up for grabs

Comedian Conan O'Brien hosts first Oscars.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

2025 Oscar predictions

Anora and its actors look set to win a number of awards, but The Brutalist is not far behind
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Female in the frame

This year’s Academy Awards Best Actress nominations reveal the gendered nature of the power relations that stubbornly endure in our culture
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sex worker drama ‘Anora’ claims top prizes at Academy Awards Lifestyle
  2. Nomzamo Mbatha models for Khosi Nkosi at Italy fashion show Lifestyle
  3. Oscars take the stage overnight with best picture up for grabs Lifestyle
  4. Cops look to solve puzzle in Gene Hackman and wife's death Lifestyle
  5. The A-Z of 'Housewives' lingo to get you ready for Durban’s spicy return Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Congo trades blame with rebels over rally blasts that killed 13 | REUTERS
Joslin Smith kidnapping case resumes