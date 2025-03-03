Halle Berry wore a strapless silver gown with shiny small tiles running down the dress, while Gal Gadot chose a bright red gown with a full skirt.
Among the men, the black tuxedo was popular and Oscars host Conan O'Brien sported one. Jeff Goldblum picked a white jacket and a floral purple shirt with purple flowers attached to his lapel.
A Complete Unknown best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet chose a lemon yellow suit and shirt.
Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for Sing Sing, amped up his look with a bright red jacket and shirt and black lapels to go with the black trousers.
Comedian Bowen Yang wore a pink shirt and an embroidered leather jacket with no tie.
The creators behind the animated film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl carried props related to their film, and one of the directors of the documentary feature about Ukraine, Porcelain War, carried a small dog in his arms.
IN PICS | Oscars' red carpet features sculptural and shiny gowns
Image: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters
Wicked star Ariana Grande walked the Oscars red carpet in a sculptural flared pink top and a tulle skirt by Schiaparelli, one of several actors to make bold fashion statements.
Image: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S.
Whoopi Goldberg wore a shiny blue gown with a flared skirt.
British actress Yasmin Finney sported a black dress featuring feathery attachments that shot over her head.
A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning chose a lacy white gown with a full skirt and black belt.
The Brutalist best supporting actress nominee Felicity Jones wore a silver dress with slits and a tie around the waist.
Image: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters
Demi Moore, favoured to win best actress for The Substance, won a sparkling silver gown with a train flowing behind her.
Zoe Saldana, a favourite to win best supporting actress for her turn in Emilia Perez, wore a multi-tiered maroon dress with a sparkling top and long gloves on her arms.
A Complete Unknown best supporting actress nominee Monica Barbaro won a voluminous high-waisted pink skirt with a sparkly top.
Halle Berry wore a strapless silver gown with shiny small tiles running down the dress, while Gal Gadot chose a bright red gown with a full skirt.
Among the men, the black tuxedo was popular and Oscars host Conan O'Brien sported one. Jeff Goldblum picked a white jacket and a floral purple shirt with purple flowers attached to his lapel.
A Complete Unknown best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet chose a lemon yellow suit and shirt.
Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for Sing Sing, amped up his look with a bright red jacket and shirt and black lapels to go with the black trousers.
Comedian Bowen Yang wore a pink shirt and an embroidered leather jacket with no tie.
The creators behind the animated film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl carried props related to their film, and one of the directors of the documentary feature about Ukraine, Porcelain War, carried a small dog in his arms.
Image: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Image: Danny Moloshok/Rueters
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Image: DANIEL COLE/Reuters
Reuters
READ MORE:
Lisa, Whoopi, Timothee: best and worst dressed at Oscars 2025
Sex worker drama ‘Anora’ claims top prizes at Academy Awards
Selena, Cynthia, Jeremy Strong: best and worst dressed at the SAG Awards
Demi, Colman, Lupita: best and worst dressed at Baftas 2025
Charli XCX, Omarion, Jaden Smith: best and worst dressed at Grammys
Jodie Turner-Smith, Tyla, Raye: best and worst dressed on EMAs red carpet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos