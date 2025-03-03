Lifestyle

IN PICS | Oscars' red carpet features sculptural and shiny gowns

03 March 2025 - 12:03 By Rollo Ross and Alicia Powell
Whoopi Goldberg and Alex Martin Dean pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 2 2025.
Image: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Wicked star Ariana Grande walked the Oscars red carpet in a sculptural flared pink top and a tulle skirt by Schiaparelli, one of several actors to make bold fashion statements.

Selena Gomez (right) and Zoe Saldana backstage during the 2025 Oscars show.
Image: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S.

Whoopi Goldberg wore a shiny blue gown with a flared skirt.

British actress Yasmin Finney sported a black dress featuring feathery attachments that shot over her head.

A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning chose a lacy white gown with a full skirt and black belt.

The Brutalist best supporting actress nominee Felicity Jones wore a silver dress with slits and a tie around the waist.

Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 2 2025.
Image: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Demi Moore, favoured to win best actress for The Substance, won a sparkling silver gown with a train flowing behind her.

Zoe Saldana, a favourite to win best supporting actress for her turn in Emilia Perez, wore a multi-tiered maroon dress with a sparkling top and long gloves on her arms.

A Complete Unknown best supporting actress nominee Monica Barbaro won a voluminous high-waisted pink skirt with a sparkly top.

Halle Berry wore a strapless silver gown with shiny small tiles running down the dress, while Gal Gadot chose a bright red gown with a full skirt.

Among the men, the black tuxedo was popular and Oscars host Conan O'Brien sported one. Jeff Goldblum picked a white jacket and a floral purple shirt with purple flowers attached to his lapel.

A Complete Unknown best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet chose a lemon yellow suit and shirt.

Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for Sing Sing, amped up his look with a bright red jacket and shirt and black lapels to go with the black trousers.

Comedian Bowen Yang wore a pink shirt and an embroidered leather jacket with no tie.

The creators behind the animated film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl carried props related to their film, and one of the directors of the documentary feature about Ukraine, Porcelain War, carried a small dog in his arms.

Yasmin Finney at the 2025 Oscars.
Image: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters
Timothee Chalamet claps as Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for "Dune: Part Two" during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 2 2025.
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Monica Barbaro walks on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 2 2025.
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters
Jeff Goldblum takes a selfie with fans on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 2 2025.
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters
Halle Berry (left) and Michelle Yeoh make their way along the red carpet during the 2025 Oscars arrivals.
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego make their way along the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals, March 2025.
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters
Rita Ora arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2 2025.
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Demi Moore poses on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Natasha Rothwell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2 2025.
Image: Danny Moloshok/Rueters
Natalia Diamante Bryant arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2 2025.
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Paul Tazewell poses with the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Wicked", with Bowen Yang, in the Oscars photo room at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 2 2025.
Image: DANIEL COLE/Reuters

Reuters

