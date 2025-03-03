Lisa, Whoopi, Timothee: best and worst dressed at Oscars 2025

This is how a pop star makes an Oscar debut. Tapping Chinese designer Mark Gong, Lisa let styling shine over one striking statement piece. She rocks a floor-length suit coat with the waist drawn in, harkening to her days as a Celine ambassador.
Image: Mike Coppola, Monica Schipper, Tayfun Coskun/Getty Images
BEST
LISA
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
This is how a pop star makes an Oscar debut. Tapping Chinese designer Mark Gong, Lisa let styling shine over one striking statement piece. She rocks a floor-length suit coat with the waist drawn in, harkening to her days as a Celine ambassador.
To emphasise her figure, she goes for a white shirt dress with sparkling heart-shaped buttons that keeps the eye travelling between the layers and the in-trend wide leg trousers. To balance the glamorous look, she sports a heavy fringe and exaggerated cuffs, blending casual and formal with effortless ease. Her bangs bring a formal appeal that also marries her on-stage ensemble featuring an Elvira-style plunging neckline and high slit.
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
While it was not her big night out, Randolph stole the show in Tamara Ralph Couture. The black gown with a sequin bodice brings the glitz of the glamorous affair, while the lower half goes old Hollywood with drapes and a fitted skirt to salute her status as an A-list actress. Sporting dramatic accessories with her neck scarf-cum-train, Ralph kept it understated with complimentary pops of diamonds in her earrings and wrist bands.
JEREMY STRONG
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
It’s been a tough award season for Strong and while he lost many battles along the way, he may have won the fashion war with this olive bronze suit from Loro Piana, a fitting designer for The Apprentice star. The outfit caps his off-beat collection of custom green suits worn throughout the season. As one of the best tailored pieces he has worn, his modernised bow tie in a matching colour harkens to his creative approach.
LAURA DERN
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In another winning formal look, Dern went a sexier route with a mesh blouse with a loosely tied bow collar. Rather than a high waisted or belted trouser, she goes for a tuxedo pant and Lisa's bangs to create a cohesive androgynous ensemble.
ARIANA GRANDE
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Capturing the style codes of Wicked's Glenda the Good Witch, Grande went for a custom Schiaparelli with a blush sculptural peplum and a twinkling tulle skirt. Her signature cat-eye was out for display, keeping it minimal in the accessories department.
Image: Al Seib/AMPAS/Handout via REUTERS
She also turned heads in a racy red gown for her live performance, featuring a deep red colour and exaggerated waist that would most likely work with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo's take on method dressing. And speaking of the Wicked Witch...
CYNTHIA ERIVO
Image: Mario Anzuoni
It was refreshing to see Erivo try out a playful and voluminous pink gown with 3D floral details running down the dress. The asymmetrical neckline best captures her usual style through her run as the lead star of Wicked. This also helps her Louis Vuitton red carpet outfit shine. She brought Emerald City to the Oscars in a nod to the movie's costume director and the dramatic silhouette Elphaba has in her final scene in the flick.
YASMIN FINNEY
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
The best part about red carpets is seeing how guests dress for their bodies, and Finney went for Harris Reed, a favourite among young stars. She wears a sleek floor-length gown with eye-catching feathers from the neckline that make it playful yet mysterious. A let down is her opera gloves, which would have been more effective in a matte colour rather than the see-through pair she wore, which is a shade lighter when catching light.
WHOOPI GOLDBERG
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
It's no doubt Golberg looks stunning in this metallic blue Cristian Siriano ball gown. However, she falls short of giving it the right accessories and makeup to let her wear it instead of the other way around. What does make the look a winner is her pairing it with combat boots, which brings in the camp and flair she is known for.
WORST
TIMOTHEE CHALAMET
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
In another tough one for Chalamet, he chose a youthful, streetwear-inspired cropped jacket and monotone ensemble that he would most likely have had better luck with if he had chosen designs from Off White. Instead, the style star is a major disappointment in a look that wouldn't even work for music award shows or a TV interview.
JOE LOCKE
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Say it with me: less is more. Locke looks self-styled in this clumsy ensemble that makes him look like a user at the ritzy affair. From grey trousers that do nothing for his eye-sore waistcoat to his tailed tuxedo jacket, the look is not cohesive and desperately needed editing down.
DOJA CAT
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
When it comes to her red-carpet look, Doja underwhelmed in a vintage Balmain look that seems better suited to a night out with the Flintstones family.
STOMR REID
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Another fantastical look that didn't stick it came from the Euphoria star who got lost in the woods with a Little Red Riding Hood look. Other than the cape not bringing the right kind of drama, the belted dress feels a little aged for the young star.
SEBASTIAN STAN
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
In what could have been a simple bland formal look from Stan, this look gets a cheap finish with a beige tuxedo shirt that could have been paired with his The Apprentice co-star's approach to green suiting or a reimagined jacket from designers such as Vivienne Westood, McQueen or Moschino.
