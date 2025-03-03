Adrien Brody claimed his second Academy Award, winning the best actor trophy for his role as a Jewish immigrant and architect who chases the American dream in The Brutalist.
Zoe Saldana was named best supporting actress for her role as the fixer for a Mexican drug lord in the Spanish-language Netflix musical Emilia Pérez.
Kieran Culkin, who started acting as a child, received the best supporting actor award for playing one of two cousins who travel to Poland to study their family's roots in A Real Pain.
Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes are chosen by 11,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
No Other Land, a film showing the alliance that develops between a Palestinian activist and an Israeli journalist during the conflict in the occupied West Bank, won the documentary feature film Oscar.
The prize for best animated feature went to the independent film Flow, the first movie from Latvia to win an Oscar. The Brazilian movie I'm Still Here received the best international feature award.
Nominees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the Oscars celebration with a Wizard of Oz-themed medley including the showstopping hit Defying Gravity from their film Wicked.
Grande, Saldana, Selena Gomez and other stars wore shiny and sculptural gowns. Timothee Chalamet chose a canary yellow tuxedo, prompting a jab from the Oscars host, comedian Conan O'Brien.
"You will not get hit on your bike tonight," O'Brien said.
Midway through the show, O'Brien brought a group of Los Angeles firefighters to the stage and thanked them for their work during the January wildfires. He also invited them to deliver a few jokes.
"It's great to be back with Conan," said Pasadena fire captain Jodi Slicker.
"Usually when he calls, he's stuck in a tree."
Sex worker drama ‘Anora’ claims top prizes at Academy Awards
Image: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters
Anora, the story of a sex worker who gets a chance at a new life when she marries a wealthy client on a whim, won five Academy Awards, including the coveted best picture Oscar.
The movie's 25-year-old star, Mikey Madison, was named best actress. The film also won best director for Sean Baker and trophies for original screenplay and editing.
Madison scored an upset over Demi Moore, who had been favoured to win best actress for her role in The Substance.
"I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me," Madison said on stage.
"To be here standing in this room today is really incredible."
She said she wanted to "thank and honour the sex worker community".
"I will continue to be an ally."
Madison played an exotic dancer named Ani who gets married on a whim to Ivan, a member of a wealthy Russian family. Ivan's family does not respond well to the union.
Her Anora role also earned Madison best actress honours at the Independent Spirit Awards and Britain's Baftas.
At 16, she landed a role on the FX television series Better Things. She also had a small part in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood and starred in Scream V.
Anora emerged as the winner in an unpredictable Oscars race that included the papal thriller Conclave, the Jewish immigrant story The Brutalist and the blockbuster musical Wicked.
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Adrien Brody claimed his second Academy Award, winning the best actor trophy for his role as a Jewish immigrant and architect who chases the American dream in The Brutalist.
Zoe Saldana was named best supporting actress for her role as the fixer for a Mexican drug lord in the Spanish-language Netflix musical Emilia Pérez.
Kieran Culkin, who started acting as a child, received the best supporting actor award for playing one of two cousins who travel to Poland to study their family's roots in A Real Pain.
Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes are chosen by 11,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
No Other Land, a film showing the alliance that develops between a Palestinian activist and an Israeli journalist during the conflict in the occupied West Bank, won the documentary feature film Oscar.
The prize for best animated feature went to the independent film Flow, the first movie from Latvia to win an Oscar. The Brazilian movie I'm Still Here received the best international feature award.
Nominees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the Oscars celebration with a Wizard of Oz-themed medley including the showstopping hit Defying Gravity from their film Wicked.
Grande, Saldana, Selena Gomez and other stars wore shiny and sculptural gowns. Timothee Chalamet chose a canary yellow tuxedo, prompting a jab from the Oscars host, comedian Conan O'Brien.
"You will not get hit on your bike tonight," O'Brien said.
Midway through the show, O'Brien brought a group of Los Angeles firefighters to the stage and thanked them for their work during the January wildfires. He also invited them to deliver a few jokes.
"It's great to be back with Conan," said Pasadena fire captain Jodi Slicker.
"Usually when he calls, he's stuck in a tree."
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Reuters
READ MORE:
Selena Gomez ‘shocked’ at SAG ‘Only Murders in the Building’ ensemble award
2025 Oscar predictions
‘Conclave’ wins top honour at Screen Actors Guild Awards
Female in the frame
‘We are about quality’: Lebo M on Oscar-nominated short film ‘The Last Ranger’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos