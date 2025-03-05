Lifestyle

Adidas sells last pair of Yeezy sneakers

05 March 2025 - 11:00 By Helen Reid
Adidas has been trying to put the Yeezy episode behind it since public antisemitic rants by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, forced it to end the highly profitable partnership, denting revenues and driving the company to an annual loss in 2023. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Adidas sold its last remaining pair of Yeezy sneakers in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday, ending the process of liquidating stock of the lucrative shoe line developed with rapper Ye, whom the sportswear brand cut ties with in October 2022.

Adidas has been trying to put the Yeezy episode behind it since public anti-Semitic rants by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, forced it to end the highly profitable partnership, denting revenues and driving the company to an annual loss in 2023.

The company started selling off its remaining stock of Yeezy shoes in May 2023, pledging to donate part of the proceeds to organisations combating anti-Semitism, including the Anti-Defamation League.

In annual results reported on Wednesday, Adidas said its revenues from selling off Yeezy sneakers were €650m (R12.78bn) in 2024, with profits of about €200m (R3.93bn).

That's down from the year before, when Adidas made €750m (R14.75bn) in revenue from Yeezy inventory, generating €300m (R5.90bn) in operating profit.

Reuters

