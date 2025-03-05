Adidas sold its last remaining pair of Yeezy sneakers in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday, ending the process of liquidating stock of the lucrative shoe line developed with rapper Ye, whom the sportswear brand cut ties with in October 2022.
Adidas has been trying to put the Yeezy episode behind it since public anti-Semitic rants by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, forced it to end the highly profitable partnership, denting revenues and driving the company to an annual loss in 2023.
The company started selling off its remaining stock of Yeezy shoes in May 2023, pledging to donate part of the proceeds to organisations combating anti-Semitism, including the Anti-Defamation League.
In annual results reported on Wednesday, Adidas said its revenues from selling off Yeezy sneakers were €650m (R12.78bn) in 2024, with profits of about €200m (R3.93bn).
That's down from the year before, when Adidas made €750m (R14.75bn) in revenue from Yeezy inventory, generating €300m (R5.90bn) in operating profit.
Reuters
Adidas sells last pair of Yeezy sneakers
Image: Bloomberg
Adidas sold its last remaining pair of Yeezy sneakers in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday, ending the process of liquidating stock of the lucrative shoe line developed with rapper Ye, whom the sportswear brand cut ties with in October 2022.
Adidas has been trying to put the Yeezy episode behind it since public anti-Semitic rants by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, forced it to end the highly profitable partnership, denting revenues and driving the company to an annual loss in 2023.
The company started selling off its remaining stock of Yeezy shoes in May 2023, pledging to donate part of the proceeds to organisations combating anti-Semitism, including the Anti-Defamation League.
In annual results reported on Wednesday, Adidas said its revenues from selling off Yeezy sneakers were €650m (R12.78bn) in 2024, with profits of about €200m (R3.93bn).
That's down from the year before, when Adidas made €750m (R14.75bn) in revenue from Yeezy inventory, generating €300m (R5.90bn) in operating profit.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Kanye West hails wife Bianca as 'most Googled person' after viral Grammy outfit
Kanye West apologises in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks
Michael Jordan's kicks sell for R40m
Adidas warns next Yeezy drops likely to generate less buzz
Adidas’ turnaround CEO is in for a ‘marathon and not a sprint’ after Yeezy shock
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos