Bringing back boho

From romantic ruffles and floaty dresses to retro sunnies and simple sandals, offbeat chic is returning this season

05 March 2025 - 15:00 By Jennifer Krug
Bringing back boho.
Image: Carlo Scarpato / Gorunway.com and Supplied.
Boho is back 

1. BeachCult dress, R3,450, The Local Edit

2. Earrings, R3,490, Kirsten Goss  

3. The Fix choker, R80, Bash 

4. Foschini dress, R500, Bash 

5. The Fix skirt, R200, Bash 

6. Handbag, R999, Call It Spring 

7. Belt, R400, Lovisa

8. Sandals, R499, Old Khaki 

9. Blouse, R769, Zara 

10. Necklace, R249, Forever New 

11. Jeans, R1,099, Poetry 

12. Iconography jumpsuit, R449, Bash

13. H&M blouse, R279, Superbalist 

14. Preview boots, R6,990, Europa Art 

15. Foschini bag, R499, Bash 

Funky beatnik shades.
Image: Supplied

Five of the best sunnies: 

1. Sunglasses, R299, Woolworths 

2. Exact sunglasses, R100, Bash 

3. Ray-Ban sunglasses, R2,990, Bash 

4. Foschini sunglasses, R139, Bash 

5. Sunglasses, R3,300, Michael Kors 

Stockists: 

Bash 

Call It Spring

Europa Art

Forever New 

Kirsten Goss  

Lovisa 

Mango 

Michael Kors 

MRP 

Old Khaki 

Poetry 

Superbalist 

The Local Edit 

Woolworths 

Zara 

Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
