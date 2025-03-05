1. BeachCult dress, R3,450, The Local Edit
2. Earrings, R3,490, Kirsten Goss
3. The Fix choker, R80, Bash
4. Foschini dress, R500, Bash
5. The Fix skirt, R200, Bash
6. Handbag, R999, Call It Spring
7. Belt, R400, Lovisa
8. Sandals, R499, Old Khaki
9. Blouse, R769, Zara
10. Necklace, R249, Forever New
11. Jeans, R1,099, Poetry
12. Iconography jumpsuit, R449, Bash
13. H&M blouse, R279, Superbalist
14. Preview boots, R6,990, Europa Art
15. Foschini bag, R499, Bash
Bringing back boho
From romantic ruffles and floaty dresses to retro sunnies and simple sandals, offbeat chic is returning this season
Image: Carlo Scarpato / Gorunway.com and Supplied.
Image: Supplied
Five of the best sunnies:
1. Sunglasses, R299, Woolworths
2. Exact sunglasses, R100, Bash
3. Ray-Ban sunglasses, R2,990, Bash
4. Foschini sunglasses, R139, Bash
5. Sunglasses, R3,300, Michael Kors
Stockists:
Bash
Call It Spring
Europa Art
Forever New
Kirsten Goss
Lovisa
Mango
Michael Kors
MRP
Old Khaki
Poetry
Superbalist
The Local Edit
Woolworths
Zara
