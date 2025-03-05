Disney is planning to reduce its headcount by about 6% of the total workforce of ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the entertainment giant grapples with declining TV audiences.
The layoffs, which would affect less than 200 staff across the two units, are expected to be announced as early as Wednesday with most of the impact on ABC News, the person said, requesting anonymity as the matter is confidential.
Some ABC shows including 20/20 and Nightline are consolidating into one unit, the source said.
Disney is also integrating its digital editorial and social teams with news gathering, shows and owned stations, the person said.
ABC News is home to the popular news talk show Good Morning America.
The Wall Street Journal, which reported the news earlier in the day, said all three hours of the branded show will be consolidated under one leader. The show's third hour has a separate production team.
Media giants are reshaping their business strategies in response to the continued migration of cable TV audiences to streaming platforms.
ABC News did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Disney reported a 44% jump in adjusted per-share earnings of $1.76 (R32.42) for the October to December quarter.
Reuters
Disney to cut staff by nearly 6% across two units, source says
Image: 123RF/9dreamstudio
Disney is planning to reduce its headcount by about 6% of the total workforce of ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the entertainment giant grapples with declining TV audiences.
The layoffs, which would affect less than 200 staff across the two units, are expected to be announced as early as Wednesday with most of the impact on ABC News, the person said, requesting anonymity as the matter is confidential.
Some ABC shows including 20/20 and Nightline are consolidating into one unit, the source said.
Disney is also integrating its digital editorial and social teams with news gathering, shows and owned stations, the person said.
ABC News is home to the popular news talk show Good Morning America.
The Wall Street Journal, which reported the news earlier in the day, said all three hours of the branded show will be consolidated under one leader. The show's third hour has a separate production team.
Media giants are reshaping their business strategies in response to the continued migration of cable TV audiences to streaming platforms.
ABC News did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Disney reported a 44% jump in adjusted per-share earnings of $1.76 (R32.42) for the October to December quarter.
Reuters
READ MORE:
US reviews Columbia University contracts, grants over anti-Semitism allegations
Musk rallies the far right in Europe while Tesla pays the price
About 18-million people watched Oscars honour ‘Anora’
JUSTICE MALALA | A colossal global shift is near — SA needs to thinks about its next move very carefully
Like PW Botha, Trump is over-reaching himself
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos