Proactive AI eyewear promises to redefine wearable tech

Smart glasses set a new standard for augmented reality wearables

05 March 2025 - 10:33 By Brendon Petersen
Halliday smart glasses are equipped with gesture controls and voice commands.
Image: Supplied

Looking at the Halliday smart glasses, you’d never think they were anything more than an ordinary pair of stylish spectacles, but they promise to redefine wearable tech.

With a micro-OLED (organic light-emitting diode, as used in television screens, computer monitors and so on) display that beams information directly onto your retina, the glasses deliver a clear and immersive experience. They’re designed for professionals and tech enthusiasts who need real-time updates without pulling out their phones.

The glasses come equipped with gesture controls, voice commands and a lightweight design perfect for extended use.

The frames incorporate durable materials while maintaining a comfortable fit, ensuring they’re suitable for all-day wear.

Features such as a built-in microphone for calls and subtle notifications projected into the user’s field of vision make them much more than eyewear - they're more like a portable assistant.

While they pack cutting-edge features, including seamless pairing with Android and iOS devices, their understated aesthetic ensures they blend into everyday life. The smart glasses might set a new standard for augmented reality wearables.

Available from March at hallidayglobal.com

