Looking at the Halliday smart glasses, you’d never think they were anything more than an ordinary pair of stylish spectacles, but they promise to redefine wearable tech.
With a micro-OLED (organic light-emitting diode, as used in television screens, computer monitors and so on) display that beams information directly onto your retina, the glasses deliver a clear and immersive experience. They’re designed for professionals and tech enthusiasts who need real-time updates without pulling out their phones.
The glasses come equipped with gesture controls, voice commands and a lightweight design perfect for extended use.
The frames incorporate durable materials while maintaining a comfortable fit, ensuring they’re suitable for all-day wear.
Features such as a built-in microphone for calls and subtle notifications projected into the user’s field of vision make them much more than eyewear - they're more like a portable assistant.
While they pack cutting-edge features, including seamless pairing with Android and iOS devices, their understated aesthetic ensures they blend into everyday life. The smart glasses might set a new standard for augmented reality wearables.
Available from March at hallidayglobal.com
Proactive AI eyewear promises to redefine wearable tech
Smart glasses set a new standard for augmented reality wearables
Image: Supplied
