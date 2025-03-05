Lifestyle

The good, the bad and the hungry: 'Come Dine With Me SA' returns for 10th season

05 March 2025 - 16:49
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Four strangers compete to throw the best dinner party on 'Come Dine With Me SA'.
Image: Supplied

Popular South African reality TV show Come Dine With Me SA is back for its highly anticipated 10th season, airing on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).

The new season premieres on March 5 at 8pm, promising more laughter, kitchen chaos and culinary triumphs.

This Safta-winning show which celebrates the art of dinner party perfection will again be narrated by legendary voice-over artist Dave Lamb. Each episode features four strangers who take turns hosting a dinner party, aiming to impress their guests with delicious dishes and captivating conversation. At the end of the week, the host with the most points wins a R10,000 cash prize.

The season kicks off in Johannesburg with an HR manager, a creative consultant, an author and a sports co-ordinator competing for the top spot.

As the week progresses, viewers can expect palate-teasing dishes and spicy conversation as the contestants' secret scores are revealed.

In a first for the show, the series will head to Mbombela, where hosts will go all out with Island Style and Around the World-inspired menus.

Additionally, a Real Housewives of Cape Town star will showcase her hosting skills, adding a touch of glamour to the competition.

The show is adapted from the globally successful format, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Last year the show, which is produced by the award-winning Johannesburg-based company Rapid Blue — part of BBC Studios’ international family — conducted a nationwide search for South Africa's most interesting personalities to join the 10th season, with applicants from Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein, Mbombela and Rustenburg.

Repeats will air on Thursdays at 5pm and you can catch up on your favourite episodes on DStv Catch Up.

READ MORE:

