Twist on tradition with bunny chow bites

I was surprised that I related to the stories deeply, though I am not an immigrant in South Africa. However, I have the immigrant experience of moving from one world “pre-democracy” to a new one, “post-apartheid”. From being surrounded by culturally similar people at school and in my neighbourhoods to entering a new world where the dominant culture was European/white.
I moved to an all-white neighbourhood, all white school and was immersed in a different world to where my life began. My first “multiracial” schooling experience was an all-boy, all-white, all-Catholic school that opened up to girls and people of other races and religions.
My parents and most people their age grew up in a segregated apartheid world, outside anti-apartheid activist circles, until they were at least 30 years old, having been at school and then work, living in areas with little to no diversity. This cultural consistency in my experience was interrupted by democracy and upward mobility; the idea that it was better to occupy spaces that were denied to us before, to move to areas designed to keep us out. Now we inhabit homes with high walls and swimming pools and when we return to the areas we lived in before we are foreigners.
The other day a new friend with a Capetonian accent said I sounded like I had a foreign twang.
“What language do you speak? What’s your mother tongue?” she asked.
“Well, I grew up speaking, uh, private school,” I replied, and we burst out laughing.
My grandparents were English teachers, my mother was too and my entire family speaks with the same “neutral” South African accent, to be fair. It would feel performative if I were to speak any other way. I can spice up my English with local flavour (but not too much) — a little “yebo”, “haibo”, “lekker”, “jus”, “jol”, “eish” here and there.
A few summers ago I read a book called The Good Immigrant, which is a collection of essays by people who identify as BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) in the UK. The essays explore the immigrant experience and minority life in Britain.
This is the third culture kid experience of South Africa. We move from a world our parents grew up in and where our lives may have begun to a new world with different food, customs and culture. I became a water polo captain, enjoyed steak and kidney pies from the tuck shop, was first in class for a few years, excelling at school like the model immigrants I read about in the UK. I grew up eating Italian food more frequently than anything else as my mother and stepfather were busy changing the world. We would enjoy lasagne, pizzas and tiramisu as a family bonding ritual.
As someone who enjoys travel and food, I once spoke to a friend in Berlin about doing a dining experience. I suggested making a vegan risotto, as I was an Italian food enthusiast and vegan at the time, but was told I should do something more authentic to my roots and heritage.
I didn’t grow up with a traditional South African Indian family, though I look straight out of Durban or India. I’d never eaten a bunny chow in my life until I lived in Berlin and started making them. It was a performance. My first foray into theatre. I bought bread and spiced up some beans to make mini bunny chows.
My friends loved the concept. Who doesn’t love bread that is soaked in spicy, rich sauce? You can get in touch with your South African roots with this twist on the tradition, wherever you are.
