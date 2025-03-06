Lifestyle

Does Trump really not know about Lesotho? This shirt might prove otherwise

06 March 2025 - 16:54
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A golf shirt by Greg Norman and Trump Golf made in Lesotho.
Image: Poshmark

US President Donald Trump made headlines when he dismissed the small African nation of Lesotho, claiming it was a country “nobody has ever heard of” during an address to Congress this week.

However, it seems Trump might be more familiar with Lesotho than he let on, thanks to a surprising connection — his own merchandise.

A Greg Norman Performance Golf Polo Shirt sold in collaboration with Trump Golf Club clearly indicates it was made in Lesotho.

The shirt, which features the Trump Golf Club logo, is available on TrumpStore.com, the official retail website of The Trump Organisation which proudly offers branded merchandise, apparel and gifts.

These shirts, produced by the Greg Norman Collection, are also sold on Poshmark, a popular social commerce platform where users buy and sell clothing and accessories.

The label on the shirt reads “Made in Lesotho”, suggesting Trump is probably aware of the nation, even if he downplayed its significance in his remarks to Congress.

Trump mocked the allocation of $8m (R145.68m) in US foreign aid to promote LGBTQI+ rights in Lesotho, stumbling over the pronunciation of the country's name.

“Eight million dollars to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho. Which nobody has ever heard of,” he said.

From red neckties to spray tans: How Donald Trump dresses (down) for success

As one of America's most bizarrely dressed presidents, we take a look at what defines the style codes of the controversial political figure
Lifestyle
3 months ago

The comment has sparked controversy.

The Greg Norman Collection, established in 1992, is a leading marketer of golf-inspired apparel and its partnership with Trump Golf Club has been long-standing.

Norman, a legendary Australian golfer nicknamed “The Shark,” has maintained a close friendship with Trump for more than a decade, with the two often playing golf together.

Norman has also been an outspoken supporter of Trump's political ambitions.

In an article published by Newsweek, Norman expressed his endorsement of Trump's presidency and said he was not surprised by his friend's election as the 45th president of the US.

This long-standing friendship, combined with the production of Trump-branded merchandise made in Lesotho, suggests Trump's comment might have been more about political showmanship than genuine ignorance of the country's existence.

Trump’s offhand remark about Lesotho comes amid his administration’s recent decision to terminate 90% of USAID’s foreign aid contracts, which has raised concerns about the future of US support for many developing nations, including in Africa.

While Trump’s statement drew laughter in Congress, the irony of his brand's connection to the country has not been lost on critics, leaving many to wonder: Does Trump really not know about Lesotho or was this simply part of his broader political rhetoric?

TimesLIVE

