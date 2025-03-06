Lifestyle

Ready, steady, beauty reset

From retreats to recovery products, the new season calls for a total overhaul for better wellbeing and balance

06 March 2025 - 09:05 By NOKUBONGA THUSI
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
The new year calls for a total overhaul, for better wellbeing and balance.
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

RETREAT TO KNOW: TERRE PAISIBLE 

If you’re in need of a break to recover from your holiday, there’s no better place to do it than the newly launched Terre Paisible Medical Rejuvenation and Spa designed by interior architects, Tristan du Plessis Studio.

Located in the Franschhoek Valley, Terre Paisible (meaning “Peaceful Land”) is a luxury wellness destination designed for a holistic, sensory reset with metabolic and hormonal enhancement treatments. Come for the tranquil surrounds, as the property is an operational boutique farm with vineyards and olive groves, but stay for the state-of-the-art customisable treatment programmes and equipment.

With a team of medical professionals and therapists at your disposal, expect the ultimate reset and wellness boost with treatments such as non-surgical skin lifting and tightening, Ultherapy®, Emerald Laser advanced fat-loss treatment, micro-needling and DNA analysis. terrepaisiblemedicalspa.com

SPLURGE ON: OVERNIGHT REPAIR

This serene lounge at the Terre Paisible Medical Rejuvenation and Spa in Franschhoek will put you in a mellow mood.
Image: Supplied
A VIP treatment room at Terre Paisible Medical Rejuvenation and Spa.
A VIP treatment room at Terre Paisible Medical Rejuvenation and Spa.
Image: Supplied

If you’re a fan of the iconic Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, then you’ll love the new Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment that allows your skin to hit reset while you sleep. Inspired by post-procedure skin needs, this leave-on formula acts as a triple action recovery with patented tripeptide-32, hyaluronic acid, lipid infusion and ATP Power Technology to restore skin moisture, barrier and vitality. Slather on this silky, melt-in-your-skin texture as the last step of your night routine, and sleep easy with its lightweight, cocooning seal to lock in skincare. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment 65ml R1,680

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment 65ml R1,680.
Image: Supplied

HIT RESET 

These are four wellness resolutions you’ll want to make (and keep) in the New Year:

  1. Rebalance your body with supplements and get back on the health and wellness wagon. From gut health, hormonal balance to cognitive function; supplements are a great addition to a healthy, nutrient-dense diet to help nourish skin, body and mind.
  2. Decrease your product waste by switching out your arsenal in favour of more sustainable, eco-conscious, clean formulas and packaging that is recyclable for reduced plastic use.
  3. Wash your makeup brushes. This is a good time to start the year on a fresh note by giving all makeup brushes, sponges and additional tools a good, soapy clean to remove all dirt, build-up and prevent bacteria transferring to your skin and products. 
  4. Declutter the vanity and step into your Marie Kondo era by doing a full audit of your beauty arsenal. From skincare to makeup products, get rid of anything that has formulas that are expired, have split, separated or dried up. Get rid of or donate any products that weren’t used frequently last year and only keep what you need and truly love using. 
Five of the best health and beauty products out there.
Image: Supplied

5 OF THE BEST: WELLNESS WARRIORS 

 

  1. Biomedcan Sleep CBD 60 Capsules 600mg CBD R490
  2. H&M Beauty Face Roller R329
  3. The Body Shop Sleep Lavender & Vetiver Calming Pillow Mist 100ml R290
  4. Skoon BFF Sleepover Overnight Regeneration Face Mask R350
  5. Kiko Vitals Debloat + Gut Glow Capsules R480

8 WAYS TO RESET YOUR SLEEP 

Leave poor sleep quality behind and get all your Zzs, with these tips to improve your sleep health:

  1. Stick to a consistent sleep schedule to regulate your body's internal clock and help you get the proper hours of sleep that you need every night.
  2. Wind down with a relaxing night routine that incorporates activities such as reading, journaling or taking a warm bath.
  3. Create a peaceful and comfortable sleep environment by keeping your bedroom as dark as possible, quiet and at a cool temperature.
  4. Be mindful of what you eat and drink before bed, making sure to avoid heavy meals and stimulants, such as coffee, before bed.
  5. Level up your sleep health with the aid of sleep-enhancing supplements with ingredients such as melatonin, L-theanine, magnesium, glycine and valerian root for better relaxation and stress management.
  6. Struggling to switch off before bed? Manage stress with meditation and relaxing breathing techniques to clear your mind before sleep.
  7. Reduce screen time before bedtime to minimise any disruption to your sleep-wake cycle.
  8. Swap out bedtime tea for a sleep girl mocktail; made up of tart cherry juice, magnesium powder and a mixer like sparkling water or prebiotic soda, to aid in better sleep. Tart cherry juice contains melatonin and tryptophan, a hormone that induces drowsiness at bedtime, while magnesium regulates melatonin and cortisol production.

