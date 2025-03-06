RETREAT TO KNOW: TERRE PAISIBLE
If you’re in need of a break to recover from your holiday, there’s no better place to do it than the newly launched Terre Paisible Medical Rejuvenation and Spa designed by interior architects, Tristan du Plessis Studio.
Located in the Franschhoek Valley, Terre Paisible (meaning “Peaceful Land”) is a luxury wellness destination designed for a holistic, sensory reset with metabolic and hormonal enhancement treatments. Come for the tranquil surrounds, as the property is an operational boutique farm with vineyards and olive groves, but stay for the state-of-the-art customisable treatment programmes and equipment.
With a team of medical professionals and therapists at your disposal, expect the ultimate reset and wellness boost with treatments such as non-surgical skin lifting and tightening, Ultherapy®, Emerald Laser advanced fat-loss treatment, micro-needling and DNA analysis. terrepaisiblemedicalspa.com
Ready, steady, beauty reset
From retreats to recovery products, the new season calls for a total overhaul for better wellbeing and balance
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
SPLURGE ON: OVERNIGHT REPAIR
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
If you’re a fan of the iconic Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, then you’ll love the new Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment that allows your skin to hit reset while you sleep. Inspired by post-procedure skin needs, this leave-on formula acts as a triple action recovery with patented tripeptide-32, hyaluronic acid, lipid infusion and ATP Power Technology to restore skin moisture, barrier and vitality. Slather on this silky, melt-in-your-skin texture as the last step of your night routine, and sleep easy with its lightweight, cocooning seal to lock in skincare. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment 65ml R1,680
Image: Supplied
HIT RESET
These are four wellness resolutions you’ll want to make (and keep) in the New Year:
Image: Supplied
5 OF THE BEST: WELLNESS WARRIORS
8 WAYS TO RESET YOUR SLEEP
Leave poor sleep quality behind and get all your Zzs, with these tips to improve your sleep health:
