Take a chill pill with our gin and tonic lollies

Try this easy-peasy boozy and virgin mouthwatering ice lollies recipe

06 March 2025 - 09:30
Hilary Biller Columnist
Gin & tonic ice lollies are a wicked treat for summer.
Image: 123rf.com/

1. GIN & TONIC ICE LOLLIES

For a non-boozy version replace tonic and gin with 750ml Sprite/lemonade/dry lemon, leaving out the sugar

Makes 6 x 125ml lollies

1 lemon, cut into 6 slices, remove all the pips

600ml tonic

45ml (3 tbsp) caster sugar

Finely-grated rind and juice of 1 medium lemon

85ml (1/3 cup) gin (remember, if you add too much gin the mixture won't freeze)

  1. Press a slice of lemon on the side of each lolly mould. If you don't have the moulds use plastic cups, and just as mixture is setting, push half a kebab stick into the centre and return to the freezer. 
  2. Combine the tonic, lemon rind, juice and gin.
  3. Mix thoroughly, divide between the moulds and freeze.
EASY BERRY POPS
Image: 123rf.com/merc67

2. EASY BERRY POPS

Makes six 125ml lollies at a fraction of the price of shop-bought.

  1. 1 x 400g coconut milk or use 500ml (2 cups) plain or berry yoghurt
  2. 250g fresh berries, washed and blended in food processor
  3. Combine the coconut milk or yoghurt and berries making sure they are well mixed. 
  4. Divide between the lolly moulds and freeze.

