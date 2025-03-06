1. GIN & TONIC ICE LOLLIES
For a non-boozy version replace tonic and gin with 750ml Sprite/lemonade/dry lemon, leaving out the sugar
Makes 6 x 125ml lollies
1 lemon, cut into 6 slices, remove all the pips
600ml tonic
45ml (3 tbsp) caster sugar
Finely-grated rind and juice of 1 medium lemon
85ml (1/3 cup) gin (remember, if you add too much gin the mixture won't freeze)
- Press a slice of lemon on the side of each lolly mould. If you don't have the moulds use plastic cups, and just as mixture is setting, push half a kebab stick into the centre and return to the freezer.
- Combine the tonic, lemon rind, juice and gin.
- Mix thoroughly, divide between the moulds and freeze.
Take a chill pill with our gin and tonic lollies
Try this easy-peasy boozy and virgin mouthwatering ice lollies recipe
Image: 123rf.com/
1. GIN & TONIC ICE LOLLIES
For a non-boozy version replace tonic and gin with 750ml Sprite/lemonade/dry lemon, leaving out the sugar
Makes 6 x 125ml lollies
1 lemon, cut into 6 slices, remove all the pips
600ml tonic
45ml (3 tbsp) caster sugar
Finely-grated rind and juice of 1 medium lemon
85ml (1/3 cup) gin (remember, if you add too much gin the mixture won't freeze)
Image: 123rf.com/merc67
2. EASY BERRY POPS
Makes six 125ml lollies at a fraction of the price of shop-bought.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
The world’s top ice cream flavours
Don't let the month of love get you down: Singles' Brutal spritzer
Smoothie diet? Think again. Here are 7 drinks costing you a summer body
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos