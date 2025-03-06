Actress Millie Bobby Brown released a video criticising media outlets for writing about her appearance, saying, “this isn’t journalism, this is bullying,” after her recent outings at the SAG Awards and at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, The Electric State.
The Stranger Things (now in its fifth season) actress shared frustrations with people expecting her to be “frozen in time” and retain the youthful looks she had in the debut season of the hit show. This also includes articles that assert that Gen Z is ageing faster than previous generations.
WATCH | Millie Bobby Brown slams media for criticising her appearance
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Her castmates and fellow actors came to her defence, including Sarah Jessica Parker who said she was “enormously proud” of Brown.
