How did you de-role after playing Ndoni?
De-roling is crucial for actors, specially those who haven’t formally studied the craft. I prioritise mental wellbeing to ensure I don’t carry emotional baggage into my next role. After every production, I take trips to the bush (Kruger, Dullstroom) or an island, where I snorkel and reconnect with myself. My faith is a cornerstone of my identity, helping me recentre. Therapy is also a big part of my routine. Our industry demands it.
What aspects of Ndoni’s journey in season 2 excited you the most?
I loved exploring Ndoni as a colleague in the VIP bodyguard service. Her passion for the job, her advocacy for her team and her deep commitment to protecting others. We also delve into her complex relationship with her mother, exposing deep wounds and the healing process. The romance with Zenzele adds a softer, more vulnerable side to her character, which I enjoyed portraying.
What can we expect from Zenzele and Ndoni this season?
Their relationship is a chaotic, hot-and-cold mess, so unhealthy, yet so real. They mirror each other’s traumas, forcing each other to confront their wounds. Whether they overcome it remains to be seen, but things definitely heat up.
What kind of role or storyline would you love to explore next?
Comedy. After Empini's intensity, I’d love to showcase my humour. I miss comedy and consider myself pretty funny. A role that highlights my comedic timing or my singing would be a refreshing change. I also have my eyes set on international work, expanding my audience and opportunities.
SA’s leading action lady talks film, fashion and life in the fast lane
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi returns for another season of high stakes drama on ‘Empini’
Image: Supplied by Multichoice
Would you consider Empini to be your most demanding role?
Not the most demanding. I hoped for more fights, stunts and physicality. However, it has been the most enriching, teaching me valuable lessons on and off screen. I enjoyed setting the tone on set, fostering and developing leadership skills. We went through a lot as a cast and crew, which brought us closer, and I learned to lead from behind. It was a transformative experience.
This is not your first rodeo in an action-centric production. What lessons has taking on this genre taught you about your craft?
It taught me a lot about safety, boundaries and investing in my body’s recovery. Establishing boundaries around safety on set is critical, specially after experiencing the physically demanding scenes I filmed during my six-month rehabilitation. But beyond that, I see it as an ongoing investment. Like any athlete, I need to constantly rehabilitate my body, whether injured or not.
My chiropractor emphasised maintaining the body is essential as moments of strain are inevitable. That’s why I regularly visit my chiropractor and biokineticist to ensure my body is well taken care of. The physical demands of my work can take a toll, and consistent maintenance helps prevent injuries.
For me, it's about a holistic approach to wellness, which is crucial for long-form, physically intense projects. I’ve made it a priority to invest in my health by working with professionals who support my body’s longevity. I see myself doing action roles for many years, and taking care of my body, along with setting boundaries, is key to staying fit, healthy and whole. That includes therapy and overall wellbeing because you have to look out for your mental and physical health.
Image: Supplied
Woman to woman, what advice would you give Ndoni if you met her in a parallel universe?
I’d tell her to heal her inner child and that what happened wasn’t her fault. She should trust herself and hold onto her truth, regardless of the opinions of others. Ndoni has been gaslit her whole life, internalising trauma that shaped how she presents herself. I’d encourage her to be gentle with herself, to let go of defensiveness, and to embrace healing without seeking external validation.
Makeup and costuming are an integral part of getting into character. When it comes to Zibuyile’s closet, what pieces would you love to keep and are there any style notes you’ve adapted in your personal style?
The way I love fashion. Fashion tells a story and I believe fashion is another form of storytelling. I love it and I was so fortunate two years ago to win a SA Style Award for the most stylish actor in the performing arts. That comes with pressure to also show up. But, I’m very big on staying true to myself. I dress according to my mood of the day. But I also dress in the sense of, if I need a mood booster I will put on a summer dress and if I want to feel feminine that day and pretty. My personal style I describe as elegant yet edgy, and that shows.
I am somewhat of a tomboy, so a lot of that in my everyday style comes out. With this role of Ndoni, I start dressing like Ndoni even off-screen. Whenever I go to set I’m dressed like Ndoni. I tend to do that when I’m filming something so my set clothes start changing. I have set clothes in my personal wardrobe and that is dependent on the type of role I take on.
For example, for Happiness Ever After I was namastaying (meditating) the whole time. I would dress to set in clothes that were of a yogi/chakra instructor, and for Ndoni it was very much how a VIP would dress. It was very tomboyish and active, and that is what I was wearing. It became very subconscious but it helped me as soon as I left the house after studying all my lines and getting into character, to step in and out of set.
