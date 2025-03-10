Girlhood went viral at this year’s highly anticipated Brutal Fruit Spritzer Saturday Brunch: Galentine's Edition as tickets sold out in a record-breaking 14 minutes.
Held at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift at the weekend, this year’s brunch was a special Galentine’s edition that provided the perfect bow to wrap up the month of love. A celebration of the art of brunching, the theme “Romantic Rouge” gave guests all the girlhood and sisterhood love feels.
“The Brutal Fruit Spritzer Saturday Brunch has always been about more than just great food and entertainment. It’s about celebrating the connections that make life beautiful. This Galentine’s Edition was a testament to the power of friendship, with Babalwa M and Nkosazana Daughter perfectly embodying the spirit of sisterhood on stage. Seeing guests come together to indulge, connect, and create lasting memories was truly special. We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and can’t wait to continue elevating the experiences for our incredible community,” said Candice van Den Bosch, brand director: Beyond Beer.
Moments from Brutal Fruit’s Spritzer Saturday Brunch that scream girl therapy
From MAC makeup touch-ups to friendship bracelets, being ‘just a girl’ was the ultimate flex
Image: Supplied/ Taff Murda
Image: Supplied/Taff Murda
With more than 600 besties in attendance, the brunch was a true girly-girl’s utopia. The venue was transformed into a red-hued paradise to bring the Romantic Rouge theme to life, filled with great brunch food, luxury spritzer bubbles, fashion and great music provided by an all-female line-up comprising; Nahledi, DJ Nix, Lenzana, a back-to-back performance by Nkosazana Daughter and Babalwa M, DJ Fae Fae and DJ Zinhle, who provided an electrifying set complete with her signature pink bedazzled mic.
From makeup touch-ups to friendship bracelet making, these were some of our favourite Brutal Fruit Spritzer Saturday Brunch moments:
1. PAPARAZZI MOMENT ON THE PINK CARPET
Brutal Fruit gave the girls what they want with the ultimate “queen moment” as guests kicked off the day with a walk down the iconic pink carpet with a gallery of photographers ready to take pictures. This is always a key moment of the experience and a great way to celebrate with pictures of besties and to document that outfit (otherwise it didn’t happen right?).
2. PAMELA MTANGA AS OFFICIAL BESTIE MC
No stranger to the Brutal Fruit Spritzer Saturday Brunch main stage, TV presenter Mtanga has become a pivotal part of the brunch experience. With her infectious “girl’s girl” aura and multiple show-stopping outfit changes, Mtanga’s ability to keep the crowd engaged throughout with her signature energetic “cheers bestie” chant, working the room and taking selfies, is a moment all on its own.
Image: Supplied/Taff Murda
3. MAC COSMETICS MAKEUP TOUCH-UPS AT THE WHITE ROOM
A new addition to the Brutal Fruit Spritzer Saturday Brunch, MAC Cosmetics came on board as a new beauty partner, providing complimentary makeup touch-ups for all guests. Whether you needed a quick powder before taking a picture or getting caught in the rain smudged up your makeup, we loved the idea of having your own team of makeup artists on hand to keep the face beat on lock.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
4. MASSAGES AT MANGWANANI SPA POP-UP
It’s always a good day to have a spa day and what better place than at the Mangwanani Spa marquee. A returning partner to the Brutal Fruit Spritzer Saturday Brunch, a Mangwanani Spa pamper is definitely not an experience to miss out on as they provided relaxing foot massages to revive tired, heel-wearing feet and shoulder massages to deal with tension from the week.
Image: Supplied/ Taff Murda
5. BRUTAL FRUIT MANIFESTO TOAST
One of the most powerful moments of any Brutal Fruit Spritzer Saturday Brunch has to be the manifesto toast. Led by MC Mtanga, the manifesto toast has become the ultimate way to end the day. Involving an affirmative call-and–response manifesto that allows guests to shout out empowering words to themselves or their bestie, the manifesto toast ends with flute glasses raised into the air to cheers the day and a blast of confetti cannons filling the room with sparkling confetti trickling down onto the crowd.
Image: Supplied/ Taff Murda
6. FRIENDSHIP BRACELET MAKING
Just when you thought friendship bracelets were only reserved for a Taylor Swift Eras concert, Brutal Fruit added the new activity to the brunch experience. Guests were treated to friendship bracelet making stations that allowed everyone to be creative, making friendship bracelets for themselves or a friend. It provided the ultimate girlhood moment and allowed guests to leave with a sweet keepsake.
7. ICONIC AFFIRMATION TREE
No one does affirmations quite like Brutal Fruit and for all the “I don’t chase, I attract” girlies, the iconic Affirmations Tree, which grows bigger and grander every year, was the perfect tool for guests to write an empowering affirmation to themselves or someone else and take an inspiring affirmation off the tree to take home.
