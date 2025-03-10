2. THE RIGHT METHOD
According to Winter, choosing a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser is key.
“Harsh cleansers can disrupt the skin’s barrier, leading to dryness and sensitivity. Opt for formulations that cleanse without stripping essential moisture.”
Here’s a simple cleansing routine to follow:
- Use lukewarm water: Hot water can dehydrate the skin, while cold water may not effectively remove impurities.
- Apply a gentle cleanser: Avoid foaming cleansers with harsh sulphated ingredients as they can be too harsh on the skin. Instead use a gentle cream or gel-based formula.
- Massage in circular motions: This boosts circulation and ensures a thorough cleanse.
- Rinse thoroughly and pat dry: Never rub your skin with a towel. Patting prevents irritation.
3. TOP PICKS FOR WARM WEATHER
- Pre-cleanser: Ideal for removing sunscreen and waterproof makeup before your main cleanse.
- Cream cleanser: A soothing option for sensitive skin, maintaining hydration while removing impurities.
- Mild gel cleanser: Perfect for combination and oily skin types, offering a deep clean without over-drying.
Proper cleansing is the foundation of great skincare, no matter the season. With the right techniques and products, you can keep your skin feeling fresh, balanced and protected.
Three ways to ensure you properly cleanse your skin
Image: Supplied
Washing your face seems like an easy task: soap, water and rigorous rubbing with a face cloth. But does everyone approach it as recommended by dermatologists?
Cleansing your skin and getting the required results is not only dependent on removing dirt, it’s also a crucial step in maintaining a healthy, radiant complexion. It's all about timing and using the right products.
In a chat with Ruan Winter,marketing manager for Vitaderm, we learn about the importance of proper cleansing and how to choose products that are gentle, effective and suitable for sensitive skin.
1. ESSENTIALS FOR PROPER CLEANSING
Carol Ofori gives us six winter beauty tips to keep you looking radiant
2. THE RIGHT METHOD
According to Winter, choosing a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser is key.
“Harsh cleansers can disrupt the skin’s barrier, leading to dryness and sensitivity. Opt for formulations that cleanse without stripping essential moisture.”
Here’s a simple cleansing routine to follow:
3. TOP PICKS FOR WARM WEATHER
Proper cleansing is the foundation of great skincare, no matter the season. With the right techniques and products, you can keep your skin feeling fresh, balanced and protected.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
A skin journey for the premenopausal or menopausal woman
Ready, steady, beauty reset
La Crique: luminous and natural skincare-infused makeup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos