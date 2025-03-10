Lifestyle

Three ways to ensure you properly cleanse your skin

10 March 2025 - 11:25 By Staff Writer
There is a right way to cleanse your skin.
Image: Supplied

Washing your face seems like an easy task: soap, water and rigorous rubbing with a face cloth. But does everyone approach it as recommended by dermatologists?

Cleansing your skin and getting the required results is not only dependent on removing dirt, it’s also a crucial step in maintaining a healthy, radiant complexion. It's all about timing and using the right products.

In a chat with Ruan Winter,marketing manager for Vitaderm, we learn about the importance of proper cleansing and how to choose products that are gentle, effective and suitable for sensitive skin.

1. ESSENTIALS FOR PROPER CLEANSING 

  • After a run or gym session, sweat and oil can mix with bacteria on the skin, leading to breakouts and irritation. Cleansing immediately after exercise helps prevent clogged pores and keeps your skin refreshed.
  • Hot, humid conditions can cause the skin to produce more sebum, leading to an oily complexion. Using the right cleanser helps regulate oil production without stripping the skin’s natural barrier.
  • Morning cleansing removes overnight oil and prepares your skin for moisturiser and SPF, ensuring better absorption and effectiveness throughout the day.
  • Cleansing before bed is non-negotiable. It removes makeup, pollution and impurities accumulated during the day, allowing your skin to repair while you sleep.

2. THE RIGHT METHOD

According to Winter, choosing a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser is key.

“Harsh cleansers can disrupt the skin’s barrier, leading to dryness and sensitivity. Opt for formulations that cleanse without stripping essential moisture.”

Here’s a simple cleansing routine to follow:

  • Use lukewarm water: Hot water can dehydrate the skin, while cold water may not effectively remove impurities.
  • Apply a gentle cleanser: Avoid foaming cleansers with harsh sulphated ingredients as they can be too harsh on the skin. Instead use a gentle cream or gel-based formula.
  • Massage in circular motions: This boosts circulation and ensures a thorough cleanse.
  • Rinse thoroughly and pat dry: Never rub your skin with a towel. Patting prevents irritation.

3. TOP PICKS FOR WARM WEATHER 

  • Pre-cleanser: Ideal for removing sunscreen and waterproof makeup before your main cleanse.
  • Cream cleanser: A soothing option for sensitive skin, maintaining hydration while removing impurities.
  • Mild gel cleanser: Perfect for combination and oily skin types, offering a deep clean without over-drying.

Proper cleansing is the foundation of great skincare, no matter the season. With the right techniques and products, you can keep your skin feeling fresh, balanced and protected.

