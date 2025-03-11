7 easy DIY decor tips to help you refresh your home

6. REVAMP YOUR KITCHEN OR BATHROOM WITH PAINTED TILES
Having a hard time with mould? If you’re looking to paint tiles but need to deal with unwanted build up on grouting or sealants, use a bathroom fungicidal spray to kill it before applying paint. Mask off the silicone sealant and edges of the tile and then apply a coat of all-purpose primer and allow to dry. Finish off by applying two coats of a solvent-based paint or one with a mid-sheen finish. Painting your tiles in deep, grounding shades can give your space a modern, refreshed look.
7. PLAY WITH LIGHTING FOR MOOD ENHANCEMENT
Good lighting makes all the difference. Swap harsh white lights for warm LED bulbs, or add fairy lights and candles for a cosy, welcoming ambiance. Using lampshades in a soft peach or golden glow will further enhance the warmth of your space.
“Your home should reflect who you are. By playing with colour, texture and lighting, you can create a space that not only looks good but feels good too,” said Ramaisa.
The best part about DIY home updates is they allow you to express your personality. With a little creativity and the right colour choices, you can transform your home into a space that feels comfortable, stylish and truly yours.
Dulux’s Colour of the Year has been announced and the offering features warm palettes for comfort.
Fit for DIY lovers looking to transform their workspaces with minimal effort, the trend allows you to add personality to your home with easy to follow tricks and colour choices.
We break down expert tips to help ensure smooth sailing with your next DIY project that is sure to enhance your home’s look and feel.
1. START WITH COLOUR: PAINT AN ACCENT WALL
One of the quickest ways to refresh is with an accent wall. The Dulux Colour of the Year 2025 palette features earthy tones inspired by human connection. Try painting one wall in a soft, grounding shade.
“Colour plays a huge role in setting the mood of a space. The Dulux Colour of the Year 2025 palette was designed to bring a sense of comfort and connection to our homes, reflecting the warmth and togetherness we crave in our daily lives,” said Palesa Ramaisa, Dulux colour expert.
2. UPCYCLE OLD FURNITURE WITH PAINT
Instead of buying new furniture, give your existing pieces a makeover. A worn-out coffee table, bookshelf or dresser can be transformed with a coat of paint. Use a rich colour for a bold statement or a soft one for a fresh, airy feel.
3. LAYER TEXTURES FOR A COSY FEEL
To create a more inviting space, layer different textures. Think woven rugs, chunky knit throws and linen cushions. Pairing soft fabrics with wooden or metallic accents will add dimension and comfort to your space.
4. REFRESH YOUR WALLS WITH DIY ART
Can’t find the perfect artwork? Make your own. Use leftover paint from your accent wall to create abstract designs on canvas. When it comes to loamy tones it offers versatile colours that blend beautifully together, so experiment with brush strokes and layering for a unique piece that fits your space.
5. ADD LIFE WITH PLANTS
Nothing brightens up a home like greenery. Indoor plants such as ferns, succulents and peace lilies not only purify the air but also bring a fresh and natural feel to your décor. Use stylish pots to tie into your colour scheme.
