Carol Ofori: Must-have handbag hacks for travel

What are five items you need to have in your handbag when travelling?
Always carry wet wipes and tissues when you are travelling with small children. I also carry sunblock, a hat and my phone, of course, to capture memories. Oh, and make sure you have drinking water when travelling around Africa because it tends to get very hot.
Why should this attraction be on everybody’s travel bucket list?
The Victoria Falls are one of the seven natural wonders of the world. To think that the falls belong to Zambia, but the majesty and beauty of them is in Zimbabwe (you have to leave Zambia to see them), is insane. Seeing everything around the falls, like the mighty Zambezi river, makes visiting all the more incredible. It’s one of those things that you actually need to see to believe.
What else should visitors do when visiting this beautiful area?
There is so much to do:
- If your budget allows, take a helicopter flip over the falls. The area around them is a nature reserve, where the animals roam (I’ve heard there are some great sightings to be made at night).
- We stayed at the Elephant Hills Hotel to see the elephants in the area. We also enjoyed some delicious traditional Zimbabwean cuisine.
- We wore traditional Zimbabwean clothing, put on some makeup and took part in a drumming experience that made the evening so special. My husband and my son also went quad biking, while my daughter and I enjoyed a spa treatment.
- You can’t visit the Victoria Falls without doing a cruise on the Zambezi. They’ve mastered the whole experience for guests. You are served a light meal, unlimited drinks and get to take in the river views for two hours. Oh, and if you’re feeling brave, check out Devil’s Pool, which is on the Zambian side of the falls.
Which African country are you thinking of visiting next and why?
I’d love to take my family to Namibia. Swakopmund looks absolutely incredible and I know the country has some great beaches. Egypt and Kenya are also high on my travel bucket list.
Celeb Travels
Carol Ofori: Must-have handbag hacks for travel
Planning a family trip? We chat to the jet setter about what’s in her travel bag
Image: Katlego Mokubyane
From radio presenter to award-winning author, Carol Ofori is no stranger to dominating the airwaves. We catch-up with her on her return from a trip to Zimbabwe, ask her what her favourite things were about the country — and what is needed to make a perfect holiday.
Tell us about your experience at Victoria Falls?
It was absolutely majestic! To think we were there when the falls were considered “dry” is insane. The Victoria Falls are truly the majesty of God; you get to see that so clearly when visiting a place like this. It was a beautiful experience. I would suggest getting a guide when visiting — they’re clued up and make the experience a whole lot more fun and informative.
What three dishes must everyone try in Zimbabwe?
