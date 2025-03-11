Lifestyle

Tyla turns heads as FROW-mate to Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week

11 March 2025 - 16:50
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Tyla (left) with Anna Wintour at the Chanel show.
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

It was all smiles and poses when the paparazzi snapped South Africa’s amapiano princess, Tyla seated front row with Anna Wintour. With very few A-listers, fashionistas and social media stars being able to make the frow, Tyla was pretty in pink when she got the coveted chair.

Having already thanked the revered pope of high fashion for her British Vogue cover, Tyla was spotted getting giddy with the long-standing Vogue editor.

With posts labeling her “Anna’s favourite”, the Water singer was in attendance at the Chanel show at the autumn/winter collection for Paris Fashion Week. She rocked the designer head-to-toe in a rosy Tagliatore cropped jacket and a matching mini skirt. She paired them with a sleeveless, button-up top and black leather slingback pumps. 

Accessories included layers of silver with a Chanel-branded neckpiece, and a charm bracelet worn on her ankle.

Previous high-profile frow-mates to Wintour include Queen Elizabeth, Cardi B and David Beckham (who in one of his sittings had his daughter Harper in an Anna Wintour-style wig).

