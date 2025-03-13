Samsung Galaxy S25 Series steps up security to protect your private data
You can enjoy the convenience of these smartphones’ personalised, AI-powered features with the peace of mind that your private information is safe and secure
As mobile artificial intelligence (AI) technology evolves and becomes more integrated into our daily lives, so too do the concerns surrounding data privacy and security.
With the rise of AI and the increasing reliance on cloud-based services, safeguarding personal information has never been more important. Samsung is tackling these concerns head-on with the new Galaxy S25 Series, introducing cutting-edge security and privacy features that ensure users’ data remains private, protected and secure.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series — comprising the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra — strikes a perfect balance between offering the convenience of personalised, AI-powered experiences and the assurance that your private information is fully safeguarded.
Here’s a deeper look at how Samsung is enhancing privacy and security, especially in the context of emerging AI technologies.
Safe, reliable AI experiences with robust security
With the Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung has taken significant strides to ensure that users can enjoy AI-powered features without compromising their personal privacy. The integration of the Personal Data Engine marks a major leap forward in the ability to provide tailored, intuitive experiences — while keeping your data safe and secure.
Personal Data Engine: protecting your privacy while enhancing AI experiences
The Personal Data Engine powers a range of personalised AI features that can improve how you interact with your device. For instance, imagine you’re trying to locate an old family photo in your gallery. Instead of scrolling through hundreds of images, you can now simply ask your phone using natural language: “Show me pictures from last summer.” AI will understand your request and display relevant results — quickly and accurately.
With the Personal Data Engine, all personalised data is encrypted and stored in Samsung’s Knox Vault, meaning that your sensitive information — whether it’s preferences, patterns or photos — remains private and under your control.
Samsung protects your privacy while providing you with such personalised services, thanks to advancements in on-device AI processing, allowing for powerful AI capabilities to be processed entirely on your device, without the need to send sensitive data to the cloud. For example, features like Generative Edit, which creates highly personalised edits to photos, can now be processed entirely on-device for greater security and responsiveness.
This approach ensures that your private information never leaves your phone, and your data is never used for unwanted purposes such as training AI models or being leveraged for targeted ads. Whether you’re using Now Brief to receive timely suggestions on your lock screen or asking your device to summarise your daily agenda, you can rest assured that your data is kept private.
Cloud-based AI security: immediate data deletion for peace of mind
While on-device AI processing is becoming more prevalent, there are still scenarios where cloud-based AI can enhance your experience.
With the Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung ensures that cloud-based AI features uphold the highest standards of privacy. When you interact with cloud-based AI services, your input data is immediately deleted once the output is generated, ensuring that no personal information is stored or misused. This means that you can benefit from advanced AI services like Google Gemini without compromising your privacy.
Imagine a scenario where you’re composing a work email and use cloud-based AI to assist with writing suggestions. After the AI suggests an improved sentence structure, your input is immediately erased from the cloud servers, so no one — not even the service providers — has access to your original words or data. You can rely on the convenience of AI, with full confidence that your privacy is maintained.
Post-quantum cryptography: preparing for the future
As the digital landscape evolves, so do the threats to your personal information. Recognising these concerns, Samsung has integrated post-quantum cryptography (PQC) into the Knox Matrix security platform on the Galaxy S25 Series.
PQC was designed to protect your data against the potential future threats. While today’s encryption methods are highly secure, they may be vulnerable in the future. Samsung is proactively addressing this by implementing PQC, which ensures that your data, whether it’s stored in the cloud or on the device, remains protected.
