Samsung Galaxy S25 Series steps up security to protect your private data

As mobile artificial intelligence (AI) technology evolves and becomes more integrated into our daily lives, so too do the concerns surrounding data privacy and security.

With the rise of AI and the increasing reliance on cloud-based services, safeguarding personal information has never been more important. Samsung is tackling these concerns head-on with the new Galaxy S25 Series, introducing cutting-edge security and privacy features that ensure users’ data remains private, protected and secure.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series — comprising the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra — strikes a perfect balance between offering the convenience of personalised, AI-powered experiences and the assurance that your private information is fully safeguarded.

Here’s a deeper look at how Samsung is enhancing privacy and security, especially in the context of emerging AI technologies.

Safe, reliable AI experiences with robust security

With the Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung has taken significant strides to ensure that users can enjoy AI-powered features without compromising their personal privacy. The integration of the Personal Data Engine marks a major leap forward in the ability to provide tailored, intuitive experiences — while keeping your data safe and secure.

Personal Data Engine: protecting your privacy while enhancing AI experiences

The Personal Data Engine powers a range of personalised AI features that can improve how you interact with your device. For instance, imagine you’re trying to locate an old family photo in your gallery. Instead of scrolling through hundreds of images, you can now simply ask your phone using natural language: “Show me pictures from last summer.” AI will understand your request and display relevant results — quickly and accurately.

With the Personal Data Engine, all personalised data is encrypted and stored in Samsung’s Knox Vault, meaning that your sensitive information — whether it’s preferences, patterns or photos — remains private and under your control.