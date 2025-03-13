“Skabenga knew The Oyster Box better than anybody else in the world. Every nook and cranny, from the kitchen to The Presidential Suite.
“Every famous guest that has ever visited and every special occasion that has ever been celebrated over the years, he was a part of.
“He was adored by all and many arrived bearing gifts for Skabenga, knowing that they would get the chance to give him a rub or grab a selfie with him. Though not a naturally gregarious cat, he did love the attention and lapped up all the little extras that came along with fame,” said Jose.
He described Skabenga “as truly one of a kind”.
“Skabenga left paw prints on countless hearts. His spirit will forever be part of The Oyster Box story.”
Siyanda Ntenga, entrepreneur and head of NPO the Ntenga Foundation, said in a Facebook post: “The famous Oyster Box Hotel cat Skabenga has passed away at the age of 19. If you’ve been to Oyster Box, you’ve probably seen this cat, which acted like it owned the hotel. This cat lived a life of luxury, met with a lot of local and international celebrities, and was featured on TV and in newspapers more times than many local celebrities.
“RIP Skabenga.”
TimesLIVE
'VIP guest numero uno' at Umhlanga's Oyster Box crosses 'rainbow bridge'
Image: SUPPLIED
Umhlanga’s most famous feline Skabenga will no longer rule the posh halls of the Oyster Box hotel.
The tabby cat-in-residence at the five star establishment has died at the age of 19.
The hotel’s announcement has resulted in an outpouring of social media tributes to the “king of The Oyster Box”.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Skabenga, who peacefully crossed the rainbow bridge,” said Ashwin Jose, manager of the Oyster Box.
“For more years than anyone can remember, Skabenga has ruled The Oyster Box.
“It seems ironic that a cat whose name means ‘hooligan or vagabond’ when translated from isiZulu, was actually VIP guest numero uno, at one of the world’s leading hotels. Skabenga was a legend in his own right,” said Jose.
Oyster Box's Grill Room serving up AI and tradition with a flair
The tabby had a dozen staff at any given time to indulge his every feline whim.
Chefs would prepare his favourite dish of prawns and he even had a concierge to update his social networking site on Facebook.
Staff previously told the Sunday Times that Skabenga, who had carte blanche at the hotel, checked in about 16 years ago and never left.
He was famous for lounging at the hotel entrance or prowling through the foyer and corridors that lead to the hotel's rooms and suites.
Skabenga — who took his name from the Zulu word sgebenga which means hooligan or vagabond — also attended a host of glittering functions.
He was an unofficial guest at Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco's swanky cocktail reception.
The Monaco Times reported: “If you really wanted to get the inside story, you'd probably have to consult resident Oyster Box feline Skabenga, who took over the red carpet for much of the night and managed to give security the slip on a number of occasions.”
Beloved uShaka dolphin Kelpie dies
“Skabenga knew The Oyster Box better than anybody else in the world. Every nook and cranny, from the kitchen to The Presidential Suite.
“Every famous guest that has ever visited and every special occasion that has ever been celebrated over the years, he was a part of.
“He was adored by all and many arrived bearing gifts for Skabenga, knowing that they would get the chance to give him a rub or grab a selfie with him. Though not a naturally gregarious cat, he did love the attention and lapped up all the little extras that came along with fame,” said Jose.
He described Skabenga “as truly one of a kind”.
“Skabenga left paw prints on countless hearts. His spirit will forever be part of The Oyster Box story.”
Siyanda Ntenga, entrepreneur and head of NPO the Ntenga Foundation, said in a Facebook post: “The famous Oyster Box Hotel cat Skabenga has passed away at the age of 19. If you’ve been to Oyster Box, you’ve probably seen this cat, which acted like it owned the hotel. This cat lived a life of luxury, met with a lot of local and international celebrities, and was featured on TV and in newspapers more times than many local celebrities.
“RIP Skabenga.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Want to go on holiday with your pet? Five hotels that welcome furry guests
Skabenga the cat got the cream ... and the crystals as well
Top fat cat slims down for birthday bash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos