Five times Donatella Versace proved to be a fashion icon

From recreating Whitney and Mariah's famous faux feud to supporting black stars around the globe, here's a look at what made the designer one of a kind

14 March 2025 - 16:05
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Unforgettable pop culture moments that made Donatella Versace a favourite in fashion circles.
Unforgettable pop culture moments that made Donatella Versace a favourite in fashion circles.
Image: Youtube, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Instagram

With three decades at the helm, the news that Donatella Versace is stepping down from the brand has sent the fashion world into a tizzy. Donatella has been the matriarch of the brand since the fatal shooting in 1997 of her brother Gianni who founded the company.

The move, announced by owner Capri Holdings on Thursday, comes amid reports that Prada is moving closer to a deal to buy Versace from Capri after agreeing to a price of nearly 1.5bn (R29.77bn).

Dario Vitale, who was until earlier this year the design and image director at Miu Miu (the baby brand of Prada) is set to take over Donatella's role as chief creative officer at Versace effective from April 1 while Donatella will take on the role of chief brand ambassador.

During her time as a key figure at Versace, Donatella has had many iconic moments. Here's a look back at her unforgettable run as the powerhouse of the fashion brand.

DUA VS MEGAN

Banking on the press-fuelled feud between singers Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, the designer dressed the pair when hosting the best male video nominees at the 1998 MTV Musica Awards. The pair arrived in what seemed like the same dress only to rip parts of them apart to reveal distinct differences.

The iconic moment was recreated by rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa at the 2022 Grammys.

DONATELLA FROM THE BLOCK

Jennifer Lopez models an updated version of her iconic jungle-print gown during the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 show at Milan Fashion Week.
Jennifer Lopez models an updated version of her iconic jungle-print gown during the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 show at Milan Fashion Week.
Image: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez in the green dress that changed the way people search on Google.
Jennifer Lopez in the green dress that changed the way people search on Google.
Image: Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez would come close to breaking the internet in 2000 when she wore the Versace Jungle Dress made famous by Donatella herself who wore it to the Met Gala a year earlier. The dress would cause such a furore and fanfare that Google had to invent an Images tab to accommodate search requests for pictures. The print and design of the dress have inspired several remakes and merchandise with a new version 20 years later at the spring/summer 2020 show with a playful redesign.

VOGUE 100

For her appearance at Vogue's 100th birthday celebration, Donatella rocked up in a racy leather number designed for her by Gianni. The dress was a great marketing moment for the brand while the TV series American Crime Story: Versace captured Gianni's constant attempts to inspire and instil self-confidence in his sister .

FAKA IN VERSACE

Local music and art duo FAKA with Italian designer Donatella Versace at Milan Fashion Week.
Local music and art duo FAKA with Italian designer Donatella Versace at Milan Fashion Week.
Image: Instagram

With high-end designers being notorious for not supporting black up-and-coming artists, Donatella became a one of a kind with her constant designs and campaigns centring on black stars. One of them was South African music duo FAKA who got a coveted front row seat to the Italian brand's spring/summer 2019 men's wear collection in Milan. Their music was also used to showcase the pieces on the runway.

THE MOST FASHIONABLE SAFETY PINS

With her greatest claim to fame being the girlfriend of romcom legend Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Hurley would shoot to global stardom overnight with just one dress — “that dress” as it is affectionately known. Attending the premiere for one of Grant's movies, Hurley stunned in a black mini dress with cutouts held together by large golden safety pins. The success of the dress would turn Hurley into an instant star but also helped Versace go from a relatively unknown brand to a household name. Donatella has made the dress a staple in the brand's collections since then.

Donatella Versace steps down as design chief as Prada circles

Donatella Versace is to step down as the main designer for the Versace brand after almost three decades, a move that has fanned talk of a sale of the ...
10 hours ago

Tyla turns heads as FROW-mate to Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week

It was all smiles and poses when paparazzi snapped South Africa's amapiano princess, Tyla seated front row with Anna Wintour.
2 days ago

From Paris to Milan, Khosi Nkosi is taking over the world, a seam at a time

Flying the local fashion flag high, the design duo shares their thoughts on heritage and African fashion
4 days ago
