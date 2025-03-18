AI just got even more awesome in Samsung’s new Galaxy A Series

Samsung has unveiled the latest additions to its Galaxy A Series of smartphones: the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G.

For the first time, the Galaxy A series is integrating Awesome Intelligence — including Galaxy’s fan-favourite AI-powered features to reimagine creativity — while bringing enhanced durability and longevity, as well as robust security and privacy protections, to provide a safe and long-lasting mobile experience.

“The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all, by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world,” says TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With these awesome new features and capabilities, we are excited to unlock limitless creativity on the Galaxy A series while ensuring a safe, reliable and fun mobile experience.”

Awesome Intelligence for advanced search and creativity

Powered by One UI 7, Awesome Intelligence is the first comprehensive mobile AI available exclusively on Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G; it brings you powerful, fun and easy-to-use AI tools for amazing search and visual experiences.

This includes an enhanced version of the fan-favourite on Galaxy A Series devices last year: Google’s Circle to Search. With the latest upgrades, Circle to Search makes it easier than ever to search and discover from your phone’s screen. It'll quickly recognise phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen so you can take action with a single tap.

You can also now use Circle to Search to instantly search the songs you hear without switching apps. Whether it’s a song playing on social media from your phone or music that’s playing from speakers nearby, just long press the navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, then tap the music button to effortlessly identify the song name and artist.