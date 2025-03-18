AI just got even more awesome in Samsung’s new Galaxy A Series
Act fast to take advantage of exciting launch offers on the new Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G — available for a short time only
Samsung has unveiled the latest additions to its Galaxy A Series of smartphones: the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G.
For the first time, the Galaxy A series is integrating Awesome Intelligence — including Galaxy’s fan-favourite AI-powered features to reimagine creativity — while bringing enhanced durability and longevity, as well as robust security and privacy protections, to provide a safe and long-lasting mobile experience.
“The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all, by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world,” says TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.
“With these awesome new features and capabilities, we are excited to unlock limitless creativity on the Galaxy A series while ensuring a safe, reliable and fun mobile experience.”
Awesome Intelligence for advanced search and creativity
Powered by One UI 7, Awesome Intelligence is the first comprehensive mobile AI available exclusively on Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G; it brings you powerful, fun and easy-to-use AI tools for amazing search and visual experiences.
This includes an enhanced version of the fan-favourite on Galaxy A Series devices last year: Google’s Circle to Search. With the latest upgrades, Circle to Search makes it easier than ever to search and discover from your phone’s screen. It'll quickly recognise phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen so you can take action with a single tap.
You can also now use Circle to Search to instantly search the songs you hear without switching apps. Whether it’s a song playing on social media from your phone or music that’s playing from speakers nearby, just long press the navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, then tap the music button to effortlessly identify the song name and artist.
The Galaxy A series also takes the camera experience to a new level with creator-focused tools, starting with a powerful triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main lens on all devices and 10-bit HDR front lens recording on Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G for bright and crisp selfies.
The Galaxy A56 5G features leading camera technology with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the entire Galaxy A series empowers creativity in new and exciting ways through intelligent visual editing.
Exclusively available on Galaxy A56 5G, Best Face makes it easier than ever to capture the perfect group shot by selecting and combining the best expressions or features for up to five people from a motion photo. Whether someone blinked or looked away, Best Face ensures everyone looks their best in a single, seamless shot.
The Galaxy A56 5G also brings enhancements to Nightography, with Low Noise Mode making its way to the 12MP selfie camera and additional wide camera support to capture stunning content in low-light settings.
The new Galaxy A 56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G all bring fine-refined Object Eraser, a tool allowing you to remove unwanted distractions from photos. Whether it’s an unexpected passerby or a distracting shadow, you can manually or automatically select objects to erase, achieving a cleaner, more polished final image with just a few taps.
Moreover, Filters enables custom filter creation by extracting colours and styles from existing photos for you to apply for a unique and personalised effect depending on your mood and taste.
With these intelligent tools, you can refine and enhance your photos effortlessly, bringing a new level of creativity to every shot.
Built to last with upgraded displays and software longevity
Now with up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and six years of security updates, the Galaxy A Series reinforces its software longevity even more. These updates add extra support towards optimising your new device’s lifecycle, ensuring you can enjoy a smooth and reliable experience for years to come.
The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G also introduce a larger display. Both devices feature a 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display with brightness levels reaching up to 1,200 nits, allowing for a more vibrant and immersive viewing. New stereo speakers further enhance the experience with rich, balanced sound.
With a 5,000mAh battery included throughout the entire line-up, the new Galaxy A Series is designed to keep up with your daily routines. The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G support 45W charging power and Super-Fast Charge 2.0 technology, delivering even faster charging for extended use. Both models also deliver enhanced performance, as Galaxy A56 5G is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset and Galaxy A36 5G features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. A larger vapour chamber in both devices helps sustain performance, ensuring smooth gameplay, video playback and effortless multitasking.
Beyond performance, the new Galaxy A Series is built to withstand life’s unpredictable moments. For the first time, Galaxy A26 5G features an IP67 dust and water resistance rating for strong protection against the elements, matching the IP67 rating on Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G. Additionally, an advanced Corning Glass cover material adds a layer of durability against scratches and cracks.
Expanded protections for assured security and privacy
Equipped with the One UI 7 security and privacy features for the first time, the Galaxy A Series allows you to benefit from holistic protection, including enhancements in theft detection, more security settings and other features.
With Samsung Knox Vault, the Galaxy A Series also provides an extra, fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice, ensuring sensitive data always stays protected.
Upon release, Digital Key on Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G devices will be available in select markets in Asia, Europe and North America with more markets to follow.
Take advantage of this incredibly awesome launch offer
For a limited time, you’ll get Galaxy Tab A9 LTE for only R49 when you purchase the the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, or Galaxy A26 5G — or receive the Galaxy Fit3 for just R499 on non-contract purchases.
Act fast: this exclusive deal is available for a short period at select retailers and network providers.
