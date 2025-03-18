In a recent tell-all interview with Newzroom Afrika, Nobuhle Mkhize looked to set the record straight about her viral rant on a FlySafair flight, where she was recorded on video accosting and physically fighting staffers. After having had what she has described as a drink or two before boarding, Mkhize landed herself in hot water for arrogant and racially insensitive remarks she made to flight attendants. According to Mkhize, the heated exchange was spurred on by the flight attendant insisting she have a glass of merlot, which Mkhize felt was too strong for the evening.
If you’re an avid wine lover and looking for the perfect sip before hitting the skies, here’s a look at some top choices you might enjoy — without the boozy side effects:
Top 5 nonalcoholic wines to drink so you don’t end up over-indulging
Keep calm and wine on with these locally-produced vinos that have more happy hour than hangover before your next flight
Image: YouTube/Newzroom Afrika
If you’re an avid wine lover and looking for the perfect sip before hitting the skies, here’s a look at some top choices you might enjoy — without the boozy side effects:
DARLING CELLAR SHIRAZ
Best known for their shiraz and sauvignon blanc, Darling Cellars has produced wines since 1997. Their wine reflects the natural flavours of the region, thanks to the cool West Coast climate and soft soils that influence the distinctive grape flavours.
LAUTUS SAVVY WHITE
For all the weight watchers, we’ve got a wine to help you indulge. Lautus Savvy White is low in calories and sugar. While pinotage is South Africa’s signature varietal, this de-alcoholised white offers a taste of the tropical in multiple helpings, without the guilt.
LEOPARD’S LEAP NATURA DE-ALCOHOLISED
Franschhoek has long been a favourite for seafood and wine. l Among its well-known wine producers is Leopard’s Leap. While their main wine lines have often attracted those new to vino, their de-alcoholised offerings — such as their Classic Red — are a fun fit for those conscious about pairing healthy wines with their food.
BNG NECTAR ROSÉ NON-ALCOHOLIC
For those with a glamorous flair who love to embrace sophisticated drinking options, look no further than the nonalcoholic variant of the popular Nectar Rosé from Bonang Matheba’s BNG. The range was made in direct response to a growing demand for booze-free drinks with a premium taste.
MISCHA LA FAMILLE MERLOT
And how can we forget merlot? For those who, like Mkhize, are trying to avoid heavy flavours, Mischa Wines might be the answer. Their La Famille merlot carries the aromas of a merlot with smooth tannins and a silky finish.
