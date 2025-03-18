Victoria, Christian, Jojo Siwa: best and worst dressed at iHeart Radio Awards

Some stars go for a subdued approach to bold or risqué garments and DelRey is one of those who understands how to pull it off. Playing with different shades of brown, DelRey matched her peekaboo cut-out dress with, well, nothing. She relied on her mocha hair and a dewy, yet warm beauty palette, to bring the sexy yet minimal look to life. Rather than any on-trend gloves or headpieces, she goes for brown pointed heels and an understated golden bracelet that's barely there.
Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Graphic by Thango Ntwasa
BEST
VICTORIA MONET
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While the iHeart Radio awards are not an award season formal event, that did not stop Monet from bringing glamour to the casual affair. She opted for a form-fitting floor-length gown by Maticevski, a design brand famed for creating structural garments. However, the beige colour and statement neck piece showcase textures and pieces that feel a lot more relaxed, giving the singer an understated approach to being the belle of a funky ball.
MUNI LONG
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Another star who brought the glitz, Muni Long, who has been embracing old Hollywood glamour. For the awards, she took it back to the 60s in a modern twist to Motown fashion with a glittering floor-length gown featuring a daring plunging neckline and backless cut.
AMBRÉ
Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Red carpets are best for trend setters and risk takers and that's the message Ambré was sending on her debut. The outfit features gothic inspirations with a hip hop feel seen in her rosy red oversized T-shirt with bulbous short sleeves that other stars may have paired with a gown or skirt but are worn here with black leather basketball shorts. The latter brings in the gender-fluid edge with matching knee-high boots and an assortment of silver bangles, neck pieces and rings that pop out thanks to the contrasting palette.
NANA DELREY
Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Some stars go for a subdued approach to bold or risqué garments and DelRey is one of those who understands how to pull it off. Playing with different shades of brown, DelRey matched her peekaboo cut-out dress with, well, nothing. She relied on her mocha hair and a dewy, yet warm beauty palette, to bring the sexy yet minimal look to life. Rather than any on-trend gloves or headpieces, she goes for brown pointed heels and an understated golden bracelet that's barely there.
CHRISTIAN ALICEA
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bringing back the 70s is Alicea with a fun, party-ready look. Rather than a loose-fitted silk shirt, he went with a metallic option with a V-neck. The black high-waisted trousers create shape, while the green hues don't take away from the black formal cap-toe shoes.
WORST
JOJO SIWA
Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Denim is no stranger to the iHeart Radio awards but Siwa's take on the fabric was appalling. Seemingly harking back to her 2010s rainbow and unicorn-inspired outfits, the baby-blue and pastel-pink palette is a hot mess, thanks to her bizarre headpiece and avant-garde makeup. Rather than a daring red-carpet moment, she embodied a Power Rangers villain on civvies day.
TORI SPELLING
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
This was not a good night for baby-blue ensembles. In worn Chucks and a country-core inspired dress, what was seemingly Spelling's take on a modern fantasy damsel turned into a fashion nightmare. Her oversized Rapunzel pigtails didn't help, nor did the plastic butterflies. Luckily she didn't commit to the bejewelled beauty look that Siwa pushed on her look as well.
JANET CAPERNA
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Oh yes, you're not seeing double. Nor is it a Law Roach-style duplicate. While celebs aren't as bothered by wearing the same outfits anymore, Caperna unfortunately fell short of pulling off her take on the dress in comparison to Delrey, with an uninspired approach. The fish-hook earrings are too tiny and don't bring enough warmth for the dress that washes her out. Going bare without any arm or finger accessories makes this bland approach worse.
JAMES CHARLES
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A key element of Charles' staple style is an accentuated waist. Whether it's cut-outs or belting, the whole look is defined by creating a waist-centric shape. However, this look is betrayed by the boxy-fit trousers that interrupt the silhouette created with the shirt.
BILLIE EILISH
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Eilish has been struggling to really capture a great look in her current era. Perhaps this red-carpet ensemble was a homage to her brother Finneas, who usually goes dressed down — but instead she feels poorly dressed for a red carpet and a poor match to Finneas's drabby sense of style.
