Miss Deaf SA Lisa Msiza needs R40,000 to enter overseas pageant

She wants to raise awareness about the challenges deaf people face

19 March 2025 - 20:34
Miss Deaf SA 2024 Lisa Msiza.
Image: Supplied.

Miss Deaf SA 2024 Lisa Msiza is seeking sponsorship so she can participate in the Miss Deaf Universe pageant taking place in October in Batumi, Georgia.

The 25-year-old from Soweto was crowned Miss Deaf SA last year and is determined to use her platform to champion the deaf community and raise awareness about deaf people's experiences.

“I would like to use my crown as a platform to drive change in society, especially for the deaf community,” she told TimesLIVE. 

“My goal is to raise awareness about the challenges that deaf individuals face and advocate for greater inclusion and equal opportunities in education, employment and social settings. I want to show that deaf people are capable of achieving great things and that we should be represented and celebrated in all areas of life.

Miss Deaf SA Lisa Msiza.
Image: Supplied.

“I want to educate the inclusive public about deaf culture and the importance of accessibility, communication and understanding.”

While the Miss and Mr Deaf SA organisers will provide accommodation, food, and cultural activity access in Georgia, Msiza said she needs about R40,000 to cover additional expenses, including return flights, travel insurance and dresses for the pageant.

“Being invited to compete in Miss Deaf Universe means the world to me. It is not just an opportunity to represent my country and deaf community in an international competition, but it's about a chance to raise awareness about the challenges that deaf people face globally.

“This invite symbolises progress in terms of inclusivity, and it serves as a reminder that the deaf community deserves to be seen, heard and celebrated. It also gives me the chance to represent South Africa and to be a role model for young deaf individuals who might not see many examples of deaf success in the media.”

Her journey as Miss Deaf SA has been marked by challenges such as engaging with individuals unfamiliar with the deaf world and raising funds for the organisation. Despite that, Msiza is determined to use her platform to create change.

Msiza is not only a beauty queen but also a dancer and a two-time graduate. She is the only deaf person in her family. Growing up in an area where most people communicated verbally, she explained the challenges she faced.

“As a deaf child, it was hard to communicate with others but l used to play with hearing children. They used other ways to communicate with me like writing on the floor or using gestures to make a conversation with me. My parents knew some basic signs but not enough to carry on full conversations which often left me feeling isolated or misunderstood.

“That’s why l don’t like having family gatherings because l don’t want to feel isolated again.”

Those interested in supporting Msiza's journey can contact her on e-mail: Lisamsiza4103@gmail.com or WhatsApp +27-84-085-5769.

