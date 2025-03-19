For the first few months of 2025, the world has been cast in an immersive spinoff of 2003's Mean Girls starring US President Donald Trump as the HBIC Regina George. But rather than enforcing a strict rule of wearing pink on Wednesdays, Trump's second try at the White House has seen him placing countries rather than undesirables in his burn book.
One of his favourite targets has been South Africa, and with the news that Hunter Biden — son of former president Joe Biden and husband to South African export Melissa Cohen Biden — is currently on vacation here, he is desperately trying to make sure we are not fetch. In a recent post on X, Trump yanked Hunter's Secret Service detail upon hearing he was in South Africa "of all places" — considering his stance alongside AfriForum that white South Africans are being threatened by discriminatory laws.
However, this is no time for Hunter to stall his holiday — nor should any South Africans feel too scared to continue growing domestic travel numbers. From sky to sea, here are the top safe spots and places to visit if you want to show Mzansi a little more love.
No security? No problem. Top safe spots for Hunter Biden to enjoy SA
Don't let Donald Trump's fake news get the best of you. Here are top spots to try that won't get you in trouble in Mzansi
Image: Twitter/@YahooEnt/ File photo
For the first few months of 2025, the world has been cast in an immersive spinoff of 2003's Mean Girls starring US President Donald Trump as the HBIC Regina George. But rather than enforcing a strict rule of wearing pink on Wednesdays, Trump's second try at the White House has seen him placing countries rather than undesirables in his burn book.
One of his favourite targets has been South Africa, and with the news that Hunter Biden — son of former president Joe Biden and husband to South African export Melissa Cohen Biden — is currently on vacation here, he is desperately trying to make sure we are not fetch. In a recent post on X, Trump yanked Hunter's Secret Service detail upon hearing he was in South Africa "of all places" — considering his stance alongside AfriForum that white South Africans are being threatened by discriminatory laws.
However, this is no time for Hunter to stall his holiday — nor should any South Africans feel too scared to continue growing domestic travel numbers. From sky to sea, here are the top safe spots and places to visit if you want to show Mzansi a little more love.
WHERE TO STAY
Image: Supplied
If you're looking for a safe detox from congested traffic and golf courses, take a walk on the wild side at the Kruger National Park. As the largest animal sanctuary in the country, you won't only be protected alongside the fauna and flora but you could also get a glimpse of the big five Eagles, including the martial eagle that not only descends to munch on warthogs but could easily catch a toupe or two.
Revered for the luxury experiences, the private yet modern Ubuntu Lodge is one of the best spots to call home at the park. One can also enjoy secure spa treatments done from the comfort of your room.
WHERE TO EAT
Image: Supplied
Can one really enjoy a meal in Joburg's CBD? Well, that's exactly what the Yeoville Dining Club does with their experiences. Built around inspiring patrons to share a meal and conversations, the spaces was founded to help break the cultural ties that make dining a silo for each dining table, encouraging guests to share their experiences in a safe space. The Yeoville Dining Club offers a chauffeur service to and from the venue.
WHERE TO GET A TAN
Image: Supplied
Enjoy the South African sun with a lot more privacy. While larney beaches like Clifton or Camp's Bay are great if you're looking to keep an eye out every time you go for a dip, going private with your beach experience is often a better bet.
Head down to Cape St Francis Resort for luxury accommodation that can keep you close to the beach while allowing you to soak up the sun from the shore or from the comfort of your own rooftop. The area is prized for its unique sealife and one-of-a-kind seafood, something Biden and his wife are sure to return for once the Calamari Festival comes around in September.
WHERE TO FLY
Recent research found Limpopo to be one of the safest provinces in South Africa, as rated by women. And while the US is slowly embracing Mormon-style rights for the fairer gender, in South Africa they are wooed on hot-air balloon rides. Sky Adventures is among many to offer the service for the booming industry, with romantic experiences on their minds. Trips give an opportunity for tourists to see wildlife from a higher plane, with the promise of a champagne breakfast upon landing.
WHERE TO SHOP
Image: supplied
Nestled in the quiet suburbs of Dunkeld, Johannesburg, if you're looking for the ultimate fashion experience, nothing screams luxury and privacy quite like Magugu House. Named after the brand's founder Thebe Magugu, the space has been listed as one of Time magazine's greatest places of 2024 and is home to South Africa's finest designers, also including Tiaan Nagel and Crystal Birch, among others.
Magugu's designs have been celebrated by the house of Valentino, Vogue magazine and worn by the likes of supermodel Naomi Campbell, Queen Rania of Jordan and award-winning writer and actress Issa Rae.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Carol Ofori: Must-have handbag hacks for travel
Top 5 nonalcoholic wines to drink so you don’t end up over-indulging
Can’t quit like Floyd Shivambu? 5 ways to work with narcissistic bosses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos