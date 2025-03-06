There have been several well-known collaborations between fragrance brands and tea companies, as both industries focus on aromatic experiences. Bvlgari’s Eau Parfumee au The Vert, for example, is inspired by green tea. Kusmi Tea has worked on teas inspired by floral and citrus notes found in luxury perfumes. Jo Malone offers tea-based perfumes with matching tea blends.
Tea brands such as Mariage Freres (a tea company founded in France in 1854) have paired with Penhaligon’s fragrances (a British fragrance house that dates to the 1840s); and while known more for pastries, Laduree has collaborated with Nina Ricci to create teas inspired by their fragrances.
Labotessa Luxury Boutique Hotel opened in August 2019 near parliament and in the heart of the city bowl in one of the city’s oldest buildings — a national heritage monument dating to the 1700s. It offers seven spacious suites, including one of Cape Town’s largest penthouses.
The tea costs R650 per guest and guests also walk away with a luxurious gift bag valued at R1,000.
Fragrance and tea pairings at Labotessa
Labotessa in Cape Town houses the first stand-alone Diptyque boutique in SA
Image: Supplied
The worlds of tea and fragrance have the potential to intertwine because they share a connection with the use of botanicals, herbs and flowers.
Known for complex, nature-inspired scents, Diptyque is sold internationally but has maintained a niche and rather exclusive appeal among those who appreciate craftsmanship.
This week Labotessa Luxury Boutique Hotel launched this sensory tea experience, one in which Diptyque’s signature fragrances are paired with a selection of fine teas and tasty bites, each inspired by the brand’s diverse scents.
Guests are welcomed with a glass of Cap Classique upon arrival, followed by a brief guided tour of the Diptyque’s collection. Then it’s off to Labotessa’s Café & Terrace to enjoy the teas and tastes, each chosen to match the fragrance themes.
Labotessa is the only hotel in Africa to offer Diptyque guest amenities in its suites and one of only a few worldwide from fragrances to candles, home fragrances, body lotions and soaps.
The luxury French brand is known for its high-end scented candles, perfumes and home fragrances. It was founded in 1961 by three artists who infused their love for design, storytelling and travel into the brand. They started as a boutique selling fabrics and decorative items before expanding into fragrances. The Diptyque brand is known particularly for its minimalist packaging, elegant typography and distinctive scents such as Baies (blackcurrant and rose), Feu de Bois (wood fire) and Figuier (fig tree). The products are often considered a blend of artistry and olfactory craftsmanship, making them popular among luxury fragrance enthusiasts.
Image: Supplied
Best-selling candles and scents include Philosykos (fig tree), Tam Dao (sandalwood) and Do Son (tuberose) showcasing blending of raw, high-quality ingredients. Each candle features the black and white oval label and elegant glass vessel.
As for the tea, bubbles are served and paired with the scent of Vetyverio. Then a trio of fresh sandwiches arrive, paired with the scent of Bergamot. Other bites such as smoked salmon ribbons, egg salad served on brioche with microgreens followed by muffins paired with the fragrance of Oud. Sweet options include buttermilk scones paired with the scent of Eau Rose, dark Lindt chocolate brownies (with Oud again) and a selection of artisanal macaroons paired with the fragrance of Oyedo with its fresh citrusy scent.
