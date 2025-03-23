What you need to know about Zozibini Tunzi's wedding

Former Miss SA and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, tied the knot with her sweetheart Luthando Mluleki Bolowana in a low-key intimate ceremony outside Cape Town on Saturday.
Tunzi shared the first pictures of her fairy-tale wedding on Sunday afternoon and here is everything we know:
The bride wore Phan Huy
Tunzi went for bridal couture for her big day. The long-sleeved off-the-shoulder gown with 3D embroidery was designed by renowned Vietnamese fashion designer Phan Huy. The young couturier has dressed many prolific figures from celebrities to members of the royal family and politicians.
Bolowana loves Marvel films
According to their minimalist and magazine-worthy online wedding website, Bolowana and Tunzi love watching Marvel films. “I am a very relaxed, loving and outgoing person. I love spending quality time with my wife. She is a homebody, so I enjoy having movie nights with her. The Marvel universe is our go-to and our favourite show to watch is Game of Thrones,” Bolowana writes. “I also love that we can spend time talking about anything and everything. From passionate debates when we feel differently about things, to seeing eye to eye and agreeing about a lot of things. We complement each other in so many aspects. We are equally ambitious and share the drive to succeed in life. Success in our marriage, in our other interpersonal relationships and our careers.”
Bolowana is a Man United fan
“I love sports and now suffering along with the red side of Manchester. I am a super Man United fan. I enjoy spending time out with my friends over drinks, mostly discussing business ideas and guiding each other,” he reveals on their wedding site.
Tunzi is trying to convert Bolowana into an anime fan
“I enjoy the simplest pleasures in life. I am an introvert who loves nothing more than being at home, surrounded by loved ones. Spending time with my people means a lot to me. My favourite thing to do at home is hanging out with my fiancé and making him watch whatever latest reality show I have discovered,” Tunzi shares on the wedding site.
“I am also trying to get him to share my love for anime but he keeps calling it cartoons, so there’s no progress there yet. It’s OK though because I also struggle to get through a game of football with him, lol. I cherish all our time together, whether we’re tussling over the TV remote or sitting, chatting and laughing till the wee hours of the morning. I love all of it because we’re together. I love going on movie dates, road trips and game drives. I love to travel the world and I love my work. I am extremely lucky to have a job where I get to see the world and it has brought me so much joy. Though I love doing it for work, nothing beats travelling with my besties. I am blessed to have the most incredible friends and I always look forward to our yearly trips.”
Belair Pavilion was the wedding venue
The luxurious country garden and picturesque mountains in Paarl in the Western Cape served as the romantic backdrop as the couple exchanged vows. Nestled in the Cape Winelands district, the venue is sandwiched by several wine estates and it’s renowned for its old-fashioned 120-seater ivy-covered chapel. Renowned wedding planner Zavion Kotze-Brereton was responsible for giving the couple their perfect wedding. He also was the wedding planner for Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow’s dreamy wedding to American football quarterback Tim Tebow in 2020. Tunzi was styled by Thobeka Mbane, who also styled SMag's Heritage issue last year starring Biko's Manna & Mfundo, Makoma Mohale and Boom Shaka.
Shades of cream
The female guests including A-listers Connie Ferguson and Nomzamo Mbatha stunned in “shades of cream” which was the dress code. The theme for the male guests was strictly black tie.
