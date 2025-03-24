Pictures stand the test of time and for renowned photographer Ernest Cole they have immortalised his dynamic storytelling, which saw a film on his legacy being bestowed with the Best Documentary award at the seventh edition of the Joburg Film Festival (JFF).
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, directed by Raoul Peck, captured audiences with Cole's detailed and gruesome recordings of the evils and daily social effects of apartheid.
The French-American documentary about the freelance photographer, born in Eersterust in Pretoria and who died in exile in New York in 1990, was lauded for its vigorous and thought-provoking pace as it opened the festival and made its African premiere.
While the documentary honours the life and work of the Bantu World newspaper (later renamed The World — now Sowetan) contributor, JFF curator Nhlanhla Ndaba told Sowetan the harsh realities of apartheid through Cole’s lens offer an intimate look at his legacy and the impact of his images.
“There’s so much education you can get when you watch the right film, and Cole’s documentary is such,” said Ndaba.
“Ernest’s body of work is seen around the world. At times not many know he’s the photographer behind the images.
Doccie on Ernest Cole wins Best Documentary at Joburg Film Festival
Image: Supplied.
Pictures stand the test of time and for renowned photographer Ernest Cole they have immortalised his dynamic storytelling, which saw a film on his legacy being bestowed with the Best Documentary award at the seventh edition of the Joburg Film Festival (JFF).
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, directed by Raoul Peck, captured audiences with Cole's detailed and gruesome recordings of the evils and daily social effects of apartheid.
The French-American documentary about the freelance photographer, born in Eersterust in Pretoria and who died in exile in New York in 1990, was lauded for its vigorous and thought-provoking pace as it opened the festival and made its African premiere.
While the documentary honours the life and work of the Bantu World newspaper (later renamed The World — now Sowetan) contributor, JFF curator Nhlanhla Ndaba told Sowetan the harsh realities of apartheid through Cole’s lens offer an intimate look at his legacy and the impact of his images.
“There’s so much education you can get when you watch the right film, and Cole’s documentary is such,” said Ndaba.
“Ernest’s body of work is seen around the world. At times not many know he’s the photographer behind the images.
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found
“He has become a figure we are exposed to but know nothing about. So this documentary helps to bring light to the life and times of the man who went to extreme lengths to tell us a story through his lens, which sparked change over time.”
Ndaba said the growth of TV and film in Africa has been evident in recent years as many films and productions were seen exploring ways to bolster cross-border collaboration. Though this is fascinating for the consumer, more needs to be done to bring them back to the thrill of the movie theatre.
“This year’s theme is the Golden Thread, which means we are united by our commonality as humans. We looked for films that speak to us as human beings, black or white, but not neglecting the political because politics ultimately shape us.
“We also have films that combine us and show us how we are all the same as human beings. The plethora of films we had in this year’s festival was essential to enhance the film experience for people.
“We need to help ignite the interest in history-inspired films that will bring the masses to theatres.”
A jury made up of renowned filmmakers and industry experts from around the globe was tasked to select this year’s winners. On the panel were:
Prominent filmmaker and producer Mfundi Vundla was recognised for his outstanding contributions to the country's film and TV landscape. He walked away with a Special Recipient Award.
Vundla has enjoyed a decades-long career and is best known for his work in the South African entertainment industry, particularly as the creator and executive producer of iconic soapie Generations.
SowetanLIVE
MORE:
IN PICS | Durban graffiti artists beautify public pools
Festival fun in a good cause
IN PICS | Negatives in a bag and some rock-star swag
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Snow White’ and a deep sea adventure hit the big screen, and a gutsy teen features on small screens
WATCH | Remembering Ebenhaezer Dibakwane: film and TV roles portrayed by the late actor and comedian
‘The True America’ captures minority lives on US streets during troubled times
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos