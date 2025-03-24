Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Beating water wastage when every drop counts

23 March 2025 - 00:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
From sewage to sustainability.
From sewage to sustainability.
Image: Supplied

South Africa’s water infrastructure faces immense pressure, from ageing systems to high levels of water wastage and pollution. Yet, there’s hope. Across the nation, forward-thinking innovators are developing solutions that ensure every drop counts – from advanced water recycling methods to technology-driven irrigation systems in agriculture. 

This edition explores the intersection of climate change and water scarcity highlighting the vital link between preserving water resources and building a sustainable, future.  

We also examine what water security means for South Africans – equitable access, efficient infrastructure and sustainable management practices. 

Water is both a challenge and an opportunity. Let us work together –governments, businesses and  

citizens –to protect this vital resource. The time to act is now. After all, securing water is about securing life. 

Raina Julies 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Most South Africans are not coping mentally

If you are feeling overwhelmed, struggling to concentrate and make decisions, easily irritated and more aggressive than usual or having thoughts of ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Mindfulness: the gift of the present

Being mindful isn’t something you just 'decide' to do. It’s a practice which, if applied regularly, you become better at, writes Derek Davey
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Skin journey: a consultation with a professional

Therapies such as lasers and oxygenation can help you look younger, but a healthy lifestyle is still the best foundation to build upon
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What you need to know about Zozibini Tunzi's wedding Lifestyle
  2. Woods makes it official, announces relationship with Vanessa Trump Lifestyle
  3. 'This was everything I wanted': Nara Smith makes a South African staple Lifestyle
  4. AI just got even more awesome in Samsung’s new Galaxy A Series Lifestyle
  5. From blush blindness to foundation, how to get beauty right Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas official as Gaza deaths pass 50,000 | REUTERS
Rebels' battlefield gains in Congo complicate push for talks | REUTERS