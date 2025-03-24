Here’s how Mrs Mops keeps it glam on and off 'The Mommy Club'

With The Mommy Club season 3 dominating Showmax's most-streamed programmes, many fans have been waiting in anticipation for the return of their OG (original) cast member Mrs Mops. Exiting this season to “take on a friend role” due to a strenuous schedule, she has shifted focus to her beauty business Nala Reign, Mops shared she often misses getting ready for scenes. We chat to the reality TV star about the bonds she created, her toughest challenges on set, advice to new cast members and her top fashion tips for mommies looking to stay glam.
Did you make any solid friendships during your time on the show?
Absolutely! The show introduced me to incredible women and it has been such a rewarding experience. While we’ve had our ups and downs we always manage to come together as women, wives, businesswomen and moms. The bond we share is real and that’s something I will always treasure.
What was the most challenging aspect of being in The Mommy Club?
The most challenging part wasn’t the filming but rather watching myself in vulnerable moments. Sometimes things happen during filming that get contained in the show, but once the audience sees it, it can take on a life of its own. If those moments don’t portray you in the best light it can be tough to handle, but it's part of the journey.
What advice would you give to the current and future cast members of The Mommy Club?
It may sound cliché but my advice is simple: always be yourself, on- and off-camera. When you’re authentic there’s no need to pretend or do things you wouldn't normally do. Reality TV is just that — real. You’ll have moments that aren’t perfect, but the key is to be adaptable and take accountability. I've had my own moments that I’m not proud of, but the important thing is to learn, grow, and move forward with a better understanding.
What’s next for you after leaving The Mommy Club? Do you have any new projects or ventures you’re excited about?
I’m working on some amazing projects. My business, Nala Reign, is growing and I’m also balancing my 9-to-5 and motherhood. There are exciting new things in the pipeline I’m sure will surprise a lot of people. Just keep watching — big things are coming and you are going to read about them soon. The future is looking incredibly bright!
Here’s how Mrs Mops keeps it glam on and off 'The Mommy Club'
She may be gone but her style will not be forgotten; here's all the fashion and beauty tips you need from the reality TV star
Image: Supplied by Mrs Mops
With The Mommy Club season 3 dominating Showmax's most-streamed programmes, many fans have been waiting in anticipation for the return of their OG (original) cast member Mrs Mops. Exiting this season to “take on a friend role” due to a strenuous schedule, she has shifted focus to her beauty business Nala Reign, Mops shared she often misses getting ready for scenes. We chat to the reality TV star about the bonds she created, her toughest challenges on set, advice to new cast members and her top fashion tips for mommies looking to stay glam.
Did you make any solid friendships during your time on the show?
Absolutely! The show introduced me to incredible women and it has been such a rewarding experience. While we’ve had our ups and downs we always manage to come together as women, wives, businesswomen and moms. The bond we share is real and that’s something I will always treasure.
What was the most challenging aspect of being in The Mommy Club?
The most challenging part wasn’t the filming but rather watching myself in vulnerable moments. Sometimes things happen during filming that get contained in the show, but once the audience sees it, it can take on a life of its own. If those moments don’t portray you in the best light it can be tough to handle, but it's part of the journey.
What advice would you give to the current and future cast members of The Mommy Club?
It may sound cliché but my advice is simple: always be yourself, on- and off-camera. When you’re authentic there’s no need to pretend or do things you wouldn't normally do. Reality TV is just that — real. You’ll have moments that aren’t perfect, but the key is to be adaptable and take accountability. I've had my own moments that I’m not proud of, but the important thing is to learn, grow, and move forward with a better understanding.
What’s next for you after leaving The Mommy Club? Do you have any new projects or ventures you’re excited about?
I’m working on some amazing projects. My business, Nala Reign, is growing and I’m also balancing my 9-to-5 and motherhood. There are exciting new things in the pipeline I’m sure will surprise a lot of people. Just keep watching — big things are coming and you are going to read about them soon. The future is looking incredibly bright!
Image: Supplied by Showmax
What are five style tips every glamorous mom should live by?
1. Master the art of effortless elegance
Invest in timeless, versatile pieces that work as hard as you do. A well-tailored blazer, a crisp white shirt and classic jeans or trousers can be mixed and matched to create endless polished outfits. This allows you to put together sophisticated looks quickly.
2. Elevate with statement accessories
The right accessories can transform any outfit. A bold necklace, eye-catching earrings or a stylish handbag can instantly add personality and flair to your look. Keep a collection of go-to pieces that take your outfit from “just OK” to glamorous in seconds.
3. Choose comfort without compromise
Comfort is key, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. Opt for breathable fabrics, stretchy materials and pieces that move with you — like a chic maxi dress or tailored athleisure. With the right fabrics you can remain comfortable while still looking polished, whether you’re running errands or attending a school event.
4. Maximise your wardrobe with smart layering
Layering is a secret weapon in any busy mom's wardrobe. A stylish cardigan, a tailored jacket or a versatile wrap can instantly elevate a simple outfit. Layers also offer practical flexibility, allowing you to adjust your look based on temperature or schedule, all while looking effortlessly chic.
5. Invest in signature pieces that define your style
Every busy mom should have a few signature items that make her feel confident and stylish. Whether it’s a pair of statement heels, a luxurious handbag or a unique scarf, these pieces not only add a personal touch to your wardrobe but also boost your confidence. When you wear your signature pieces you’ll always feel glamorous no matter how hectic your day gets.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
There’s a new mommy in town
The A-Z of 'Housewives' lingo to get you ready for Durban’s spicy return
LISTEN | R2m richer: Sweet Guluva wins 'Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 Umlilo'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos