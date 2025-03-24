Paris Fashion Week 2025 delivered the ultimate grand finale to this season’s fashion month. With show-stopping presentations from industry powerhouses like Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, as well as the highly anticipated debuts of Haider Ackermann at Tom Ford and Sarah Burton at Givenchy, the week was nothing short of spectacular.
In an unexpected yet wholly welcome turn of events, I was invited by African Bank to witness the results of their uniform revamp with South African fashion label Khosi Nkosi in the “City of Light” itself. Against the backdrop of a fashion-filled Paris (with a refreshingly efficient public transport system, no less), we took to the streets, capturing the stylish show attendees and the trends they masterfully embraced.
IN PICS | Paris street style: what showgoers wore this season
Closing out a whirlwind fashion month, here are three standout trends spotted on the streets of Paris Fashion Week 2025 and financial tips to help you get there
Image: Jennifer Krug
Paris Fashion Week 2025 delivered the ultimate grand finale to this season’s fashion month. With show-stopping presentations from industry powerhouses like Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, as well as the highly anticipated debuts of Haider Ackermann at Tom Ford and Sarah Burton at Givenchy, the week was nothing short of spectacular.
In an unexpected yet wholly welcome turn of events, I was invited by African Bank to witness the results of their uniform revamp with South African fashion label Khosi Nkosi in the “City of Light” itself. Against the backdrop of a fashion-filled Paris (with a refreshingly efficient public transport system, no less), we took to the streets, capturing the stylish show attendees and the trends they masterfully embraced.
Fashion Friends
From bold statements to masterfully understated ensembles, more often than not, the attendees of the shows made sure to bring along a stylishly in-sync partner. Whether mirroring an outfit formula or matching in monotone, here are our top five standout looks from the most fashionable duos we spotted.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
It's All in the Details
As anyone in fashion would know, the devil is often in the details—a mantra embraced by many Paris Fashion Week attendees. From decorative pins and outlandish bags to layered accessories and printed scarves, personal touches defined this year’s street style. While some took a more minimalist approach, others embraced maximalism, proving that self-expression comes in many forms.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
The Classic Coat
In today’s age of five-second TikTok trends and never-ending fast fashion cycles, we can always rely on the French to showcase the power of a timeless piece. Their sought-after je ne sais quoi was evident in the many variations of classic coats spotted on the streets. This year, the focus was on elegant, knee-to-mid-shin lengths, broad lapels, and rich wool textures. Whether belted at the waist or embracing a streamlined silhouette, the coat remained a Parisian staple.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
African Bank’s top three tips for funding your fashion dreams
After returning from the chaos, we spoke to African Bank’s Group Executive of Transformation & Sustainability, Edna Montse, who shared her top three financial tips — perfect for fashion entrepreneurs and enthusiasts alike:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Victoria, Christian, Jojo Siwa: best and worst dressed at iHeart Radio Awards
Five times Donatella Versace proved to be a fashion icon
Pichulik and Italian creative Matteo Cibic collaborate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos