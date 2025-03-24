Lifestyle

IN PICS | Paris street style: what showgoers wore this season

Closing out a whirlwind fashion month, here are three standout trends spotted on the streets of Paris Fashion Week 2025 and financial tips to help you get there

24 March 2025 - 10:24 By Jennifer Krug
Paris Fashion Week showgoers made sure they dressed to impress; whether it be in pairs, a focus on details or keeping it timeless with a good coat.
Image: Jennifer Krug

Paris Fashion Week 2025 delivered the ultimate grand finale to this season’s fashion month. With show-stopping presentations from industry powerhouses like Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, as well as the highly anticipated debuts of Haider Ackermann at Tom Ford and Sarah Burton at Givenchy, the week was nothing short of spectacular.

In an unexpected yet wholly welcome turn of events, I was invited by African Bank to witness the results of their uniform revamp with South African fashion label Khosi Nkosi in the “City of Light” itself. Against the backdrop of a fashion-filled Paris (with a refreshingly efficient public transport system, no less), we took to the streets, capturing the stylish show attendees and the trends they masterfully embraced. 

Fashion Friends

From bold statements to masterfully understated ensembles, more often than not, the attendees of the shows made sure to bring along a stylishly in-sync partner. Whether mirroring an outfit formula or matching in monotone, here are our top five standout looks from the most fashionable duos we spotted.

Two attendees at the African Bank x Khosi Nkosi showcase at the Shangri-La Hotel embrace a classic colour palette with a streetwear edge.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Matching in monochrome, these two ladies embraced one colour, using structured pieces and sleek details to elevate their outfits.
Image: Jennifer Krug
A temperate day in Paris allowed these besties to show some skin while playing with contrasting textures and statement coats.
Image: Jennifer Krug
These two attendees proved that black is always chic but a touch of gold can up the ante on any outfit.
Image: Jennifer Krug
One pair stood out by mixing patterns and textures — both in varying shades of plaid, pretty frills contrasted against winter boots and silver chains — creating a visually striking effect.
Image: Jennifer Krug

It's All in the Details

As anyone in fashion would know, the devil is often in the details—a mantra embraced by many Paris Fashion Week attendees. From decorative pins and outlandish bags to layered accessories and printed scarves, personal touches defined this year’s street style. While some took a more minimalist approach, others embraced maximalism, proving that self-expression comes in many forms. 

This stylish guest at the African Bank x Khosi Nkosi showcase kept similar tones, adding variety through different prints and layered accessories.
Image: Jennifer Krug
A good pair of loafers never go out of style, especially when paired with visually interesting accents.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Take your cue from this attendee and add small pins and brooches to an otherwise plain coat. When paired with bold patterns, it's a match made in heaven.
Image: Jennifer Krug
A pair of statement sunnies and minimalist jewelery can elevate even the simplest of looks.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Individualistic style: an interesting bag to finish off an eclectic look.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Investing in an playful, good quality bag can pull together any outfit.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Whether it's sneakers or a statement boot, a shoe can make all the difference.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Layering your accessories, from bracelets to belts, adds a touch of personality to neutral-toned looks.
Image: Jennifer Krug

The Classic Coat

In today’s age of five-second TikTok trends and never-ending fast fashion cycles, we can always rely on the French to showcase the power of a timeless piece. Their sought-after je ne sais quoi was evident in the many variations of classic coats spotted on the streets. This year, the focus was on elegant, knee-to-mid-shin lengths, broad lapels, and rich wool textures. Whether belted at the waist or embracing a streamlined silhouette, the coat remained a Parisian staple.

This attendee kept her all-black ensemble sleek with a straight-cut coat and a silver statement belt.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Pair more casual pieces with elevated basics like this model's knee-length trench coat for a comfortable yet put-together look.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Double down on the classic tie, adding a quirky touch to a dapper look.
Image: Jennifer Krug
The oversized bow contrasts with the streamlined cut of this coat creating visual variety.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Take your leather to a new level with a long, leather coat and matching handbag.
Image: Jennifer Krug

African Bank’s top three tips for funding your fashion dreams

After returning from the chaos, we spoke to African Bank’s Group Executive of Transformation & Sustainability, Edna Montse, who shared her top three financial tips — perfect for fashion entrepreneurs and enthusiasts alike:

  • Understand your relationship with money – “Start looking at and assessing the relationship that [you] have with money. Start checking what you are spending your money on and then understand why. Because once you start to understand your why, you can then look at [planning].”
  • Journal about your finances – “I invite anyone to attend any of the African Bank consumer education financial workshops that we do across Africa with Zoluhle Financial Wellness. When you attend, you start the journey of really thinking about what your relationship with money is and you journal it. It's important that we write down our mistakes so that we don't forget things.”
  • Identify the skill sets you need within yourself to improve your financial standing – “Maybe there is a skills gap that you have to learn about running a business, or to better invest in yourself to help you to understand the industry that you're operating in. You need to be able to invest in yourself so that you are able to learn and acquire more knowledge.”

 

