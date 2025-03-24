Lifestyle

Woods makes it official, announces relationship with Vanessa Trump

24 March 2025 - 07:00 By Frank Pingue
Tiger Woods confirmed he is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images/ File Photo

Tiger Woods, the greatest golfer of his generation, confirmed on Sunday he is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jnr.

In a post on X that announced their relationship, Woods posted a photo showing them standing side by side and another with them lying together.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side. We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods, 49, wrote.

"At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Trump, 47, was married to US President Donald Trump's eldest child from 2005 to 2018 and they have five children together.

Woods was previously married to Swede Elin Nordegren but they divorced in 2010, less than a year after the golfer became embroiled in an infidelity scandal that rocked the sports world.

The 15-times major champion has been involved in other high-profile relationships since, including with American skiing great Lindsey Vonn and Erica Herman. The latter ended in a since-dropped lawsuit that claimed Woods unfairly evicted her from the home she once shared with the golfer.

Reuters

