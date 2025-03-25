Lifestyle

5 ways to rock geek chic style for work and play

Lace up your oxfords but loosen your tie, 2025's suiting keeps it cool, comfy and classroom-ready

25 March 2025 - 09:21 By Jennifer Krug
Aaron wears Givenchy GV ONE sunglasses, R6 625, Picot Slim fit silk twill shirt, R17 795; Silk tie, R3 995; Ribbed blazer, R42 450; Single pleat trousers, R22 250, all Giorgio Armani.
Image: Steve Tanchel / Red Hot Ops

5 tips on suiting up for the office

THE CLASSIC

Give the timeless blazer a preppy update by pairing it with tailored cream trousers and a crisp, blue button up. Go full Ivy League with a navy, double-breasted blazer as seen at Ralph Lauren.

1. Exact trousers, R260, Bash 2. Blazer, R5,199, Scotch & Soda 3. H&M shirt, R399, Superbalist
Image: Ralph Lauren and supplied.

ALL TIE'D UP

This season calls for a little experimentation with the classic office wear accessory – embrace bold prints, interesting shapes and unexpected lengths courtesy of Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

1. Tie, R899, Zara 2. Lemaire jacket, R9,102, Mytheresa 3. Trenery shirt, R1,399, Woolworths 4. Briefcase, R4,995, Cellini
Image: Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com and supplied.

GO PLAID OR GO HOME

Plaid isn’t just reserved for stuffy, old professors or a cosy Autumn Instagram post, the print has permeated runways, from Louis Vuitton to White Mountaineering. Grab a plaid blazer, button-up or tie to update your workwear wardrobe.

1. Vans vest, R1,500, Bash 2. Trousers, R2,100, Fields 3. Karl Lagerveld sneakers, R8,590, Europa Art
Image: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com and supplied.

SOFT AND SUBTLE

Opt for looser, softer silhouettes for the office. Taking cues from Sacai and Emporio Armani, look for key separates in breezy fabrics like linen and organic cotton with looser fits to beat the heat.

1. The Fix t-shirt, R150, Bash 2. A Kind of Guise trousers, R6,516, Farfetch 3. Chloé spectacles, R3,150, Prevatoir
Image: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com and supplied.

LEG IT

Take advantage of summer and grab a good pair of tailored shorts for a cooler and more casual look. Take cues from Amiri with knee-length or just above the knee cuts and pair with a golfer and loafers for a laidback office style.  

1. Sweater, R5,895, Lacoste 2. Shorts, R1,600, Fields 3. Polo shirt, R399, Zara
Image: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com and supplied.

Stockists:

Bash 

Cellini

Europa Art 

Farfetch 

Fields 

Giorgio Armani 

Lacoste 

Mytheresa 

Picot & Moss 

Prevatoir 

Scotch & Soda

Superbalist 

Woolworths

Zara

