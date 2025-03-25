GO PLAID OR GO HOME
Plaid isn’t just reserved for stuffy, old professors or a cosy Autumn Instagram post, the print has permeated runways, from Louis Vuitton to White Mountaineering. Grab a plaid blazer, button-up or tie to update your workwear wardrobe.
5 ways to rock geek chic style for work and play
Lace up your oxfords but loosen your tie, 2025’s suiting keeps it cool, comfy and classroom-ready
5 tips on suiting up for the office
THE CLASSIC
Give the timeless blazer a preppy update by pairing it with tailored cream trousers and a crisp, blue button up. Go full Ivy League with a navy, double-breasted blazer as seen at Ralph Lauren.
ALL TIE'D UP
This season calls for a little experimentation with the classic office wear accessory – embrace bold prints, interesting shapes and unexpected lengths courtesy of Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
GO PLAID OR GO HOME
Plaid isn’t just reserved for stuffy, old professors or a cosy Autumn Instagram post, the print has permeated runways, from Louis Vuitton to White Mountaineering. Grab a plaid blazer, button-up or tie to update your workwear wardrobe.
SOFT AND SUBTLE
Opt for looser, softer silhouettes for the office. Taking cues from Sacai and Emporio Armani, look for key separates in breezy fabrics like linen and organic cotton with looser fits to beat the heat.
LEG IT
Take advantage of summer and grab a good pair of tailored shorts for a cooler and more casual look. Take cues from Amiri with knee-length or just above the knee cuts and pair with a golfer and loafers for a laidback office style.
