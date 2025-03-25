Joburg Ballet is preparing its new production that honours the diversity, culture and artistry of SA.
The production premieres at the Roodepoort Theatre on Friday and runs until April 6.
Tammy Higgins, who was promoted to principal dancer last year, is striving to deliver a faultless performance in DreamScapes.
"Every dancer dreams of that moment in their life. That's what your goal is. It's the skill you train for and gain from many years of experience. It's not easy being a principal because you can't let yourself or the company down, and you must be an inspiration to the younger dancers," she said.
The programme weaves together three works. Les Sylphides is a classical ballet set to the music of Frédéric Chopin. Then there is a new work by dancer and choreographer Kitty Phetla titled The Underworld & Elsewhere, followed by interim artistic director Dane Hurst’s South End, District Six and Sophiatown jazz-inspired Resonance.
A career in ballet has always been on the cards for her, Higgins said, as her mother Glynis "knew from her belly" her daughter would be a dancer.
"If it wasn't for my mom I wouldn't be here.
"My mother has always had a love for ballet. She was a private dresser, and my aunt and grandmother as well. My mother makes costumes for dancers. She helps with the company sometimes, otherwise her work is private."
Higgins has danced for 33 years, having started ballet at five years old. She also trained in tap, Spanish and modern dance. She spent a dozen years abroad dancing for the Hungarian and Croatian national ballets, and on her return to South Africa was a principal dancer with Cape Town City Ballet.
Her mom's advice when she became a professional dancer was: "You need to have thick skin."
Joburg Ballet’s Tammy Higgins aims for storytelling through dance
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Higgins' advice to young ballet dancers emphasises the need to match physicality with feeling and expression of the music through movement.
On social media, she said, there are often postings "about tricks, how many turns you can do or how high you can jump, which to me is not the most important thing".
"It's supposed to be an art form. So younger dancers, you must remember it is a passion, it's not just about how high your legs can go. Someone may not have perfect feet or perfect shape, but if they tell you a story when they dance, that's what the goal should be."
After the run, Higgins will prepare for a national tour with Swan Lake, an upcoming collaboration between the Joburg and Cape Town ballets.
Retirement is not on the cards for her anytime soon, if she can help it.
"My heart is always going to be in it. Dancing is a way of life. It is also about being on stage, the enjoyment of performing for an audience. I love dressing up and the hair and everything and to have none of that would be a huge adjustment. My body will tell me when it is time to stop.
"After that, if I had to choose anything beyond dancing, I would choose to be a safari guide or something in hospitality. I think one should go from one passion to another. I love the African bush, animals and travelling.”
Tickets for the Roodepoort Theatre performances can be purchased via WebTickets.
TimesLIVE
