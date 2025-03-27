Catch this season’s hottest ‘Express from the US’ shows on M-Net
Everybody’s talking about ‘Suits: LA’, ‘The White Lotus’ S3 and ‘The Last of Us’ S2
M-Net’s “Express from the US” offering gives SA superfans the opportunity to watch fresh episodes of their favourite international shows at the same time as — or within 24 hours of — the US premiere. This enables them to join the global social media conversation weighing in on the latest plot twists, so there’s no FOMO and no need to worry about spoilers.
The latest episodes of hotly anticipated Suits spin-off series Suits: LA, and the third season of awards darling The White Lotus, are now flighting “Express from the US” on M-Net (DStv Channel 101 or DStv Stream) with repeats in Prime Time slots, after which the episodes are available on DStv Catch Up.
The second season of breakout hit The Last of Us will also receive the “Express from the US” treatment when it kicks off on April 14.
Suits: LA
Catch new episodes Mondays “Express from the US” at 8am or Thursdays in Prime Time at 7pm
Suits: LA centres on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful entertainment clients in Los Angeles, including Denzel Washington, Matt Damon, Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.
The spin-off picks up five-and-a-half years after Suits’ Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) quit corporate law and moved to Seattle with his former executive assistant-turned-wife Donna (Sarah Rafferty) to join Mike Ross’s (Patrick J Adams) legal clinic — and sees Specter return for a story arc.
The White Lotus S3
Catch new episodes Mondays “Express from the US” at 4am or in Prime Time at 9pm
The third season of The White Lotus is already generating awards buzz, just a few episodes in. The show follows the guests of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, who can’t escape their personal demons — even on luxury vacations. Add in a cast of employees with their own struggles and the two worlds collide, with sometimes funny, sometimes passionate and often murderous consequences.
As with the first two seasons, season three opened with a shot of an unidentified dead body, setting up a mystery in the background that propels the story. Creator Mike White explained to The Hollywood Reporter that while the first season had a passionate relationship at its core and the second was driven by money, the third season is a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality”.
The Last of US S2
Coming April 14. Catch new episodes Mondays “Express from the US” at 3am or in Prime Time at 9pm
Season two of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of season one, which chronicled Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) trek across the wasteland that America had become. The season sees them settled in the Wyoming commune run by Joel’s sister-in-law Maria (Rutina Wesley), who now has a child with his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna).
Ellie seems to be able to enjoy a normal life as a teenager and develops a crush on a girl named Dina (Isabela Merced), who happens to be the ex of her close friend, Jesse (Young Mazino). There’s still tension between her and Joel, who is struggling to come to terms with what he had to do to save Ellie’s life in the season one finale.
For those in the instant gratification game, there’s no better way to get your fix than with M-Net’s “Express from the US”.
