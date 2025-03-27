Catch this season’s hottest ‘Express from the US’ shows on M-Net

M-Net’s “Express from the US” offering gives SA superfans the opportunity to watch fresh episodes of their favourite international shows at the same time as — or within 24 hours of — the US premiere. This enables them to join the global social media conversation weighing in on the latest plot twists, so there’s no FOMO and no need to worry about spoilers.

The latest episodes of hotly anticipated Suits spin-off series Suits: LA, and the third season of awards darling The White Lotus, are now flighting “Express from the US” on M-Net (DStv Channel 101 or DStv Stream) with repeats in Prime Time slots, after which the episodes are available on DStv Catch Up.

The second season of breakout hit The Last of Us will also receive the “Express from the US” treatment when it kicks off on April 14.

Suits: LA

Catch new episodes Mondays “Express from the US” at 8am or Thursdays in Prime Time at 7pm

Suits: LA centres on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful entertainment clients in Los Angeles, including Denzel Washington, Matt Damon, Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

The spin-off picks up five-and-a-half years after Suits’ Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) quit corporate law and moved to Seattle with his former executive assistant-turned-wife Donna (Sarah Rafferty) to join Mike Ross’s (Patrick J Adams) legal clinic — and sees Specter return for a story arc.