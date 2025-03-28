Lifestyle

IN RANDS | Power dressing: a look at Basetsana Kumalo’s court flow

One year later, we commemorate the rands and cents that made Kumalo's fashion that slayed the courtroom

28 March 2025 - 09:39
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Basetsana Kumalo at the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzing
Image: Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzing

We've seen Cardi B turn heads and public favour in jewel-toned suits and furs while Winona Ryder earned an ad campaign with Marc Jacobs for her chic courtroom shuffle. There's no denying the allure of court flow when it comes to celebrities going face to face with gavels.

While many stars like Megan Thee Stallion or infamous cases like Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana turn heads, very few are able to illicit the high-end glamour synonymous with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow's soft luxury approach. Unless you are Basetsana Kumalo.

The former Miss SA and businesswoman spent five years turning heads while attending the court sessions for her case against author Jackie Phamotse. One year after the case was closed with a ruling to have Phamotse under house arrest, Kumalo still lives to slay another day. Here's a look back at the price tag for some of her most memorable shoes and bags that many were lusting over.

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Kumalo's designer heels.
Kumalo's designer heels.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi, Instargam/@basetsanakumalo, Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

If Kumalo's shoes could talk, they'd most probably bite. Kicking off one of her first appearances in a monotone look, she sports the pastel pudre patent rock studs from Valentino with what seems like a personalised stiletto heel (R12,560). She amps up the height factor with a spiked pair of Anjalina Louboutins (R14,536) for her black and white ensemble. She sticks to skin tones from here on with tan Louboutin Iriza pumps (R15,240). A standout is from her all-brown ensemble when she demanded a jail sentence for Phamotse in a pair of Louis Vuitton damier check Madeleine block heels (R8406).

IN HER BAG

Must-have bags from Kumalo's court appearances.
Image: Lubaballo Lesolle/Gallo Images, Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Lubaballo Lesolle/Gallo Images, Thapelo Morebudi

For Amanda Bynes it was wigs, for Ryder it was headbands and Nigella Lawson opted for a defined version of her signature cat-eye. However, on the local front, the handbags do all the talking as seen with the likes of Bonang Matheba in classics like the Lady Dior handbag.

But what of Kumalo's sartorial pursuits? Attending with her hubby, Romeo, Kumalo opted for a Louis Vuitton On the Go bag (R57,124). She also straddled a cream and brown Celine mini tote (R36,000) with black details that contrasted a vibrant outfit. For judgment day she went for an all-black ensemble with a crocodile leather Kelly bag from Hermes (R63,6354)

The rise of court flow: why prison baes Nandipha and Thabo love to slay

A look at how court room apparel plays a role in keeping the fame alive in high profile cases.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

ON A BUDGET | How to rock Kamala Harris’ high-low corporate style

Own the looks that have made the US presidential candidate a fashion icon.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Here’s how Mrs Mops keeps it glam on and off 'The Mommy Club'

She may be gone but her style will not be forgotten; here's all the fashion and beauty tips you need from the reality TV star
Lifestyle
3 days ago
