SA’s ecotourism takeover with Farirai Sanyika

28 March 2025 - 10:46
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Travel content creator Farirai Sanyika.
Image: Supplied

Ecotourism is fast becoming an important facet of how people choose to travel, and as a leading activist calling for people to rethink how they treat holiday destinations, Farirai Sanyika shares her insights about how it can be done effectively.

During her visit to Corona Island in Colombia, Sanyika took notes on how the destination has seamlessly integrated conservation to encourage people to give back to the communities they travel to.

We spoke to Sanyika to find out how to get it done, and asked for tips for those planning their next holiday. 

Tell us more about ecotourism and how you’ve approached it? 

Ecotourism is all about travelling responsibly, minimising our impact on the environment while supporting conservation efforts and local communities. As a solo traveller, I try to choose destinations that prioritise sustainability, whether through eco-friendly accommodation, conservation programmes or initiatives that give back to the local people. I also try to leave as little trace as possible, from using reef-safe sunscreen when snorkelling to supporting local, ethical businesses rather than mass tourism. 

Are South African destinations handling ecotourism well, and are there friendly spaces we can visit locally? 

SA has made great strides in ecotourism, specially with our incredible national parks and marine conservation efforts. Places such as the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, the SA national parks and private reserves such as Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, which I had the pleasure of visiting, stand out for their commitment to preserving biodiversity while offering amazing travel experiences. 

What are some of your favourite highlights from visiting Corona Island? 

I loved the mangrove restoration activity. It was a reminder we can play a role in protecting the destinations we visit. Of course, watching the sun set over the ocean was pure magic. There’s something about a sunset, where the sky meets the sea, that makes you feel completely present. 

We are seeing South Africans embrace longer international travel trips. What are five items everyone should pack when they jet off to an island?   

  1. Sunscreen.
  2. Swimwear.
  3. Breathable-fabric clothing.
  4. A reusable water bottle.
  5. A hat. 

