Dressed for success

A week earlier, Paris was merely a dream destination on my bucket list, and not one I expected to check off so soon. Now, I was here to witness African Bank’s collaboration with Khosi Nkosi — an initiative to reimagine their banking uniforms and showcase them on an international stage.
After touching down in Paris at dawn and a quick debrief, I was scheduled to meet African Bank’s head of marketing Eloise Boezak and the Khosi Nkosi team for model fittings.
Arriving at the Makeup Art Academy, I stepped straight into the typical chaos behind a fashion show. Models flitted between fittings while designers and stylists orchestrated last-minute details. Khosi Nkosi founders Nobukhosi Nkosi and Thabo Mukwevho, alongside Boezak, were relaxed and friendly despite the frenzy around them. The team had created two collections: the consumer-focused Legacy Collection which had been shown during Milan Fashion Week, and the staff uniform Frontline Collection, to be shown at Paris Fashion Week Studio. From co-ordinating the logistics of 12 enormous cases of luggage, animating the Milan show with a team of four and a late delivery of accessories, there was an exhaustion that underscored the excitement.
African Bank’s journey into fashion began with a simple request: a new uniform. “We didn’t set out to enter the fashion industry,” admitted chief marketing officer Sbusiso Kumalo. “We simply wanted a clothing supplier to manufacture a uniform for our front-line staff. [One that] truly reflected our spirit.” After 13 years in retail, Khosi Nkosi saw this as an opportunity for reinvention, even selling their car to fund the project.
Eighteen months later, the vision had outgrown expectations. “When you tell people you want to take a banking uniform international they don’t take you seriously, but African Bank did,” Mukwevho reflected as we stood outside in the crisp Parisian evening before heading to dinner. “We said it has the potential of [showing that] it's possible. It's all about 'here's an opportunity, it's possible, let's do it'.”
Dressed for success
African Bank’s collaboration with Khosi Nkosi pushes the power of investing in local talent
Image: Henrique Massano
A week earlier, Paris was merely a dream destination on my bucket list, and not one I expected to check off so soon. Now, I was here to witness African Bank’s collaboration with Khosi Nkosi — an initiative to reimagine their banking uniforms and showcase them on an international stage.
After touching down in Paris at dawn and a quick debrief, I was scheduled to meet African Bank’s head of marketing Eloise Boezak and the Khosi Nkosi team for model fittings.
Arriving at the Makeup Art Academy, I stepped straight into the typical chaos behind a fashion show. Models flitted between fittings while designers and stylists orchestrated last-minute details. Khosi Nkosi founders Nobukhosi Nkosi and Thabo Mukwevho, alongside Boezak, were relaxed and friendly despite the frenzy around them. The team had created two collections: the consumer-focused Legacy Collection which had been shown during Milan Fashion Week, and the staff uniform Frontline Collection, to be shown at Paris Fashion Week Studio. From co-ordinating the logistics of 12 enormous cases of luggage, animating the Milan show with a team of four and a late delivery of accessories, there was an exhaustion that underscored the excitement.
African Bank’s journey into fashion began with a simple request: a new uniform. “We didn’t set out to enter the fashion industry,” admitted chief marketing officer Sbusiso Kumalo. “We simply wanted a clothing supplier to manufacture a uniform for our front-line staff. [One that] truly reflected our spirit.” After 13 years in retail, Khosi Nkosi saw this as an opportunity for reinvention, even selling their car to fund the project.
Eighteen months later, the vision had outgrown expectations. “When you tell people you want to take a banking uniform international they don’t take you seriously, but African Bank did,” Mukwevho reflected as we stood outside in the crisp Parisian evening before heading to dinner. “We said it has the potential of [showing that] it's possible. It's all about 'here's an opportunity, it's possible, let's do it'.”
Kumalo said: “The incredible invitation to showcase these designs at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week Studio was a moment that took us by surprise and was far beyond our expectations. This was never about entering the fashion industry for the sake of it; it was about showcasing our heritage in a new way, blending professionalism with cultural expression.”
Image: Henrique Massano
Image: Henrique Massano
At the fittings, practical elegance stood out — elasticated waistbands for comfort, luxuriously soft knits reminiscent of the boutiques along the Champs-Élysées. When the collection debuted at the Shangri-La Hotel, the energy in the room shifted, a collective response to the thrumming South African spirit that had been infused into the show.
Later that evening, Boezak, draped in a chic navy coat dress from the collection, reflected on the project’s magnitude. “It comes with a myriad of unexpected issues and so the entire journey has been unprecedented. There’s no blueprint for dressing 1,600 staff with over 30,000 bespoke pieces,” she said. Despite her 25 years in the industry, she noted that she considered this the biggest project of her career. “What began as a staff uniform became something for all of African Bank and, ultimately, South Africa.”
More than just the presence of the collaboration in the fashion capitals, the partnership has profound implications. “Khosi Nkosi is part of our Enterprise and Supply Development Programme,” explained chief transformation and sustainability officer Edna Montse. “We’re guiding them on a business readiness and technical readiness process so that they [are] able to get other investors and clients, and to ensure that their business model is set for the next phase of their growth.”
Three weeks prior, I had interviewed designer David Tlale, who stressed the need for institutional investment in South Africa’s fashion industry, to reanimate the potential in what once was a thriving sector.
Bringing Khosi Nkosi to Paris was a step forward, but it also symbolised something greater — an investment in local talent, an effort towards the expansion of South African design.
“This experience has reinforced the power of love and passion in everything we do,” Kumalo said. “When you’re passionate about something, you’re willing to take risks, to go beyond what’s comfortable, and to believe in the bigger vision. The results are often far greater than anything you could have imagined.”
PARIS FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE
Whether playing with prints or shimmering in head-to-toe metallics, Paris Fashion Week Studio showgoers will always step out in style. You can bank on it.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
What you need to know about Zozibini Tunzi's wedding
IN PICS | Paris street style: what showgoers wore this season
Victoria, Christian, Jojo Siwa: best and worst dressed at iHeart Radio Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos