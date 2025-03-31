Lifestyle

IN PICS | Tyla wins at Billboard Women in Music, stuns in see-through knit dress

31 March 2025 - 08:46
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
Tyla at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 29 2025.
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Tyla turned heads at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a black spider-woman style see-through knit dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

The 23-year-old award-winning singing sensation wore a black cobweb-like gown featuring a high neckline and a long draping train, along with black underwear and underwire cups in black to match.

She wore her hair up on top of her head in loose, tousled golden-brown waves over her braids, with natural makeup, silver rings and a bright neon yellow manicure for a pop of colour.

At the ceremony, the SA media superstar was presented with the Impact Award for her dedication and positive impact on the music industry.

On the blue carpet, the Johannesburg-born princess of popiano expressed he gratitude.

“It feels amazing and not a lot of people get recognised,” said Tyla. “I’m really lucky and grateful to be here, and for all the people who have impacted me and my life and my career to have even got here.

Tyla arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters

 I'm so happy to be celebrating all the other honorees. We look hot. All of us look sexy,” she said with a laugh.

“I want to be able to inspire as many people as I can, wherever they are. Anybody who sees anything in me that reminds them of themselves is a blessing, you know.”

The Water singer named her mother as the woman who has impacted her the most.

“Definitely my Mom has had the greatest impact on me. I also find Rihanna and Aaliyah so unique as people and as artists. They are j so talented  and their legacy lives on forever. I’m really proud to have them all in my life growing up and watching such powerful women is such an inspiration.”

Hosted by Laverne Cox, the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards were graced by stars including Erykah Badu, JoJo Siwa, Diane Warren, Jennie Kim, Suki Waterhouse and Doechii, who won the Woman of the Year award.

Doechii at the awards on March 29 2025.
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters
Erykah Badu arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters
Jennie and Tyla at the awards.
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters
Laverne Cox at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters

