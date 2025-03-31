Lifestyle

King Charles returns to public duties after brief hospital stay

31 March 2025 - 14:27 By Michael Holden
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
King Charles III leaves Clarence House on March 28 2025 in London. He spent a short time in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment, according to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles III leaves Clarence House on March 28 2025 in London. He spent a short time in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment, according to Buckingham Palace.
Image: Carl Court

Britain's King Charles is returning to public duties this week after he was briefly taken to hospital last Thursday when he experienced side effects from his cancer treatment, a royal source said on Monday.

The 76-year-old king has been undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February last year following tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

However, he suffered what sources described as a “minor bump in the road” which meant he was taken to hospital for a short period of observation on Thursday, with the result he was forced to cancel some planned events at the end of the week.

After a restful weekend at his Highgrove home in west England, the king was on Monday heading to Windsor Castle where he would prepare for a usual working week, including investitures and other public appearances, the royal source said.

However, a few appointments have been rescheduled before his state visit to Italy next week.

Reuters

READ MORE:

King Charles taken to hospital after cancer treatment ‘bump in the road’

Britain's King Charles spent a brief time under observation in hospital on Thursday after experiencing side-effects from treatment for cancer, ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Iran supreme leader Khamenei rebuffs Trump threat over nuclear deal

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday the US would receive a strong blow if it acts on President Donald Trump's threat to bomb ...
News
6 hours ago

In Turkey’s Kurdish heartland, distrust erodes peace process hopes

Turkey's crackdown on President Tayyip Erdogan's main rival and silence about what reforms might come after the end of a 40-year conflict with ...
News
4 hours ago

Kenya sends former PM Raila Odinga to defuse South Sudan crisis

Kenya is sending former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to South Sudan as a special envoy to help defuse a growing rift between President Salva Kiir and ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN RANDS | Power dressing: a look at Basetsana Kumalo’s court flow Lifestyle
  2. Dressed for success Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Tyla wins at Billboard Women in Music, stuns in see-through knit dress Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Jason Statham tackles kidnappers, David Blaine tells you not to ... Lifestyle
  5. Catch this season’s hottest ‘Express from the US’ shows on M-Net Lifestyle

Latest Videos

King Charles taken to hospital after cancer treatment side effects | Reuters
Thabo Mbeki delivers the Aziz Pahad Inaugural Lecture