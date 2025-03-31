The festival kicked off at 11am, but as any Joburger knows, African time is real. Arriving at 3pm proved ideal, early enough to skip long queues and late enough to watch the crowd trickle in. With tickets priced at R2,000, expectations were high. While the goodie bags, welcome drink and R300 food vouchers softened the blow, I met a guest or two who hadn’t received their vouchers, leading to understandable frustration.
Despite this, the first thing to catch my eye were the goodie bags. Designed in collaboration with Woolworths, one of the event’s sponsors, the MXS Sustainability Tote Bags lined the entrance shelves in a kaleidoscope of colours and prints. Each bag was crafted from MaXhosa fabric offcuts and lined with repurposed Woolworths shopping bags — a striking patchwork design that had debuted in the Paris showcase. Inside were event-sponsored treats such as All Gold tomato sauce and Pastry Skincare sunscreen.
Despite ominous grey clouds overhead, the weather was perfect for exploring the grounds. Sponsor activations and MaXhosa installations dotted the venue, inviting guests to interact with the brand. The TRESemmé pop-ups, among the first stops on my tour, showcased MaXhosa’s signature hair styles. In Paris, models sported gravity-defying braids and floral-adorned updos. At the festival, a team of stylists recreated the looks, offering a tangible taste of MaXhosa x TRESemmé magic.
MXS Kulture Festival 2025: Where fashion and culture collide
From a star-studded fashion show to a goodie bag straight off the runway, here’s what stood out
Image: Neo Gilder / Neo Took That
After witnessing the MaXhosa Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection in Paris earlier this month, I couldn’t resist experiencing the MXS Kulture Festival back home.
Hosted at Toadbury Hall in Lanseria, Gauteng, my expectations were high. What could possibly top the theatrical spectacle of Paris Fashion Week? As it turns out, seeing it unfold on home soil could.
In its third year, the festival celebrated SA culture in full force, unveiling the Autumn/Winter 2025 Umbulelo collection while pulsing with local music and authentic cuisine. This year’s festival lineup featured artists including Maglera Doe Boy, Black Coffee, Lamiez and Asvnte, ensuring the event pulsed with rhythm and energy.
Image: Neo Gilder / Neo Took That
Image: Neo Gilder / Neo Took That
Image: Neo Gilder / Neo Took That
Image: Neo Gilder / Neo Took That
Image: Neo Gilder / Neo Took That
The true stars of the event? The guests themselves. The sheer number of attendees dressed head-to-toe in MaXhosa was staggering, evoking the same patriotic spirit as a packed rugby stadium. Signature prints adorned skirts, polo tops, socks and dresses in a living, breathing tribute to the brand. When the fashion show finally began, an hour later than scheduled, no one seemed to mind. The crowd gathered on either side of a grassy hill, buzzing with anticipation.
Maglera Doe Boy opened the show, sauntering down a bridge that spanned a small dam, his voice cutting through the air like a call to attention. What followed was nothing short of theatrical. Models strutted down the bridge, wove through the audience and ascended the hill, pausing to showcase the Umbulelo collection in all its glory. The energy was palpable, reminiscent of the electric atmosphere of a SA rugby match, only this time the players were draped in MaXhosa.
Image: Neo Gilder / Neo Took That
Image: Neo Gilder / Neo Took That
Aside from the unforgettable Doritos nachos I had for lunch, one of my favourite moments was when MaXhosa’s founder and designer, Laduma Ngxokolo, stepped into the crowd. People swarmed around him, models, guests and the designer moving in sync to Maglera’s beats. It was a scene of pure, unfiltered joy — fashion, music and culture merging in a moment of shared celebration.
I left before catching Black Coffee’s set, but the energy of the festival lingered long after. While the ticket prices rival those of Ultra, so did the atmosphere. The MXS Kulture Festival again proved it’s more than just a fashion event, it’s a celebration and a reminder of the power that lies in South African creativity.
