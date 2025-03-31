With the numerous creative director shake-ups that have transpired during the past year, one of the biggest concerns was how good a fit Alessandro Michele would be at Valentino, after his success at Gucci. While there have been mixed reviews, it would seem there are flaws in his attempt to embrace the same aesthetic that put him on the fashion map at Gucci.
The maximalist Hollywood-inspired designs are a bit of an eyesore for the brand — and particularly for Waterhouse — who looks as if she went to war with her granny’s closet. And lost. While the outfit might not age her (not that it’s a bad thing), it swallows her up — and is made worse by distasteful colours and a fur stole. A better option could have been look 11 from the same ready-to-wear collection, which featured an appropriately dramatic fur accessory.
Tina, Tyla, Melody: Best and worst dressed at Billboard Women in Music awards
It’s getting raunchy on the carpets. See how the music event’s guests took fashion to new heights — and which stars were off-key
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Graphic: Thango Ntwasa
BEST
TINA KNOWLES
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
While her daughters Beyoncé and Solange often make fashion headlines, Knowles’ contributions can be overlooked due to their success. However, while accepting the inaugural “Mother of the Year” award at the Billboard event, she set the bar high in a sleek, black Yanina Couture mermaid-style gown. The designer is known for creating what has been dubbed “happy couture”, and this can be seen in the elegant yet sexy piece, which features a darting off-the-shoulder neckline that plunges into a cut-out that stops at her hip. The back features a statement scarlet tropical flower appliqué.
MUNI LONG
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Capturing the glamour and whimsy of designer Schiaparelli, Long rocked a ruched black halter-neck minidress, with a dress train attached to her wrist. The look also features two comical gold-chain earrings, matching her chain bracelet and the chain holding up the dress. The 60s beehive hair-do makes it a sleek take on the mod looks made famous by female Motown singers.
RHAPSODY
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Known for a look that prioritises both style and comfort, Rapsody did not disappoint in this deconstructed white shirt and grey, box-pleated pants. The formal look included dazzling and chunky silver accessories and two-toned penny loafer-style slip-on heels, which also capture the relaxed fit.
TANNER ADELL
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
It’s a look we've seen time and time again — and while others have opted for metallic breastplates, country singer Adell went for a more laid-back look with styling by Erik Charlotte. The nude corset is a great contrast to the green skirt, gathered to create a high slit. Her floor-length platinum blonde hair pops out thanks to the colours, gold accessories and shoes.
MARLEE XX
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Going for soft tones, Marlee XX turned a streetwear look into a whimsical fairy ensemble. The definite stand out is the denim pants, with a tulle layer and floral stitching paired with glitter-encrusted platform shoes. The same floral details are on a stiff-mesh, ribboned top. The look works well thanks to her complementary red Afro and understated silver accessories.
TYLA
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters
One of the few stars who was able to pull of this look, Tyla rocked up in a sultry Jean Paul Gaultier number. The all-black knit dress is slim-fitting, to accentuate her shape. It is paired with black neon nails and white-heeled sandals, which carry her usual aesthetic but feel a bit out of place with the gothic dress.
WORST
MELODY THORNTON
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The songstress greatly disappointed in this daring look, which calls to the old fashion ethos, “less is more”. The attempted texture play between the soft nylon and hard glossy leather is not helped by the leopard bodysuit that does not work with the ruched jacket. The pink stilettos also clash with the ensemble and make the whole concept an eyesore that would have been better with a floor-length coat and boot combo.
SUKI WATERHOUSE
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
With the numerous creative director shake-ups that have transpired during the past year, one of the biggest concerns was how good a fit Alessandro Michele would be at Valentino, after his success at Gucci. While there have been mixed reviews, it would seem there are flaws in his attempt to embrace the same aesthetic that put him on the fashion map at Gucci.
The maximalist Hollywood-inspired designs are a bit of an eyesore for the brand — and particularly for Waterhouse — who looks as if she went to war with her granny’s closet. And lost. While the outfit might not age her (not that it’s a bad thing), it swallows her up — and is made worse by distasteful colours and a fur stole. A better option could have been look 11 from the same ready-to-wear collection, which featured an appropriately dramatic fur accessory.
BELLA POARCH
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Recently, Poarch’s style has embraced an infused regal influence. This look, however, doesn't land. One of the elements throwing it off is her see-through opera gloves, which appear unwashed due to her tattoos showing through. Pulling back with her beauty look doesn’t help marry the half-up and half-down look with the bland gown, making everything seem as if it is a last-minute option.
HEIDI MONTAG
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
The reality star was one of many fans of the skin-baring look that dominated the night — and one of many who fell victim to how difficult it is to pull it off. While Montag is known for sporting racy numbers, the embroidery on the dress is too large for her small frame and ends up wearing her. A lower neckline could have created more elongation to avoid being swallowed up by the piece.
TINASHE
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The frumpy brown dress leaves little to be desired. Tinashe was seemingly trying to capture a stylish Stepford wife look, but it appear this effort is ready for the recycling bin. The understated rosy eye makeup makes her look distressed and tired.
LAVERNE COX
Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters
While Cox’s look is a refreshing break form the lacy numbers on the carpet, her throwback to a Dior piece from an Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, while excellent for her frame, lacks the usual fashion-forward approach she is known and loved for.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Victoria, Christian, Jojo Siwa: best and worst dressed at iHeart Radio Awards
Women’s fashion is going darker and more naked
SA celebs dress trashy as designers fashion looks from plastic waste
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos